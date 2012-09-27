StyleCaster
Watch: Colorist Aura Friedman Breaks Down the “Color Fusion” Hair Trend

Rachel Adler
by

We were shocked to see bursts of color on the runways once again during the spring season of fashion week, which only means that what we thought was a fleeting rainbow hair trend (that would stick around for the summer months and quickly fade) is sure to be popping up long into the spring.

We took a moment to chat with colorist Aura Friedman backstage at Peter Som to explore what is going on with this trend – will the colors stay just as bright or become more subdued? Will we continue seeing dip dyes or all-over color? Friedman chats above about the pastel-hued extensions look she did at the Som show as well as why she thinks we’ll see some of the subtle shades stick around this year.

