Red Hot In The Twin Cities

Behind the scenes with Devin, Rhonda and our lovely models at Twin Cities Live!

I was in Minneapolis doing a job for Twin Cities Live the other day – my friend Brian Graham was amazing and let me work out of his FABULOUS salon! I have to tell you – it is so GORGEOUS!!! You have to check it out and if you live in Minneapolis, you have to get an appointment!!!

Rhonda Jackson did the make-up. What a rock star!!! This woman can work a brush (make-up) and a wand (mascara) and change the world!!! You can take a look at her work and see how she can transform a woman and really tap into her personal beauty.

I also have to give a huge thank you to Devin Toth. Devin was Ted Gibson’s assistant for two years before he earned a chair on the floor at the Ted Gibson salon in New York City. He travels with me on all of my hair color jobs and he does the MOST AMAZING hair dressing. I’m so proud of the work he does.

I think the segment went well – take a peek! What do you think? LMK – Jason