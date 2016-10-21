StyleCaster
The 50 Best Colorful Eyeshadow Ideas to Try Right Now

The 50 Best Colorful Eyeshadow Ideas to Try Right Now

The 50 Best Colorful Eyeshadow Ideas to Try Right Now
Photo: Josh Dickinson

When Pocahontas dreamily sang, “can you paint with all the colors of the wind?” she clearly wasn’t talking to a bunch of cold-weather haters, bracing themselves for the dismal, monochromatic abyss of winter. From October to February, the most-colorful thing you’ll see on a human being is the green logo of their Starbucks cup, and that fact makes us sad as hell.

So we’re ignoring it. We’re saying screw it to the beauty “norm” and to our usual lineup of neutral brown eyeshadows and barely-there liners, and we’re diving face first into color—bright, amazingly beautiful and mesmerizing color. From burnished-orange powders to metallic-blue creams, we’ve picked out the best, most-wearable eyeshadows that literally anyone and everyone should be wearing this season.

And the best part about them? The more haphazardly they’re applied, the edgier and more and purposeful they look. So scroll down for approximately one billion eyeshadow ideas and recommendations (we’re nothing if not thorough), then go forth and paint with reckless abandon. And then come back and tell us what Pocahontas was really singing about.

1 of 50
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

MAC eyeshadow in Sketch, $16; at MAC

Photo: MAC
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

Motives Paint Pot Mineral Eyeshadow in Rust, $23; at Motives

Photo: Motives
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

NYX Cosmetics Hot Singles Eyeshadow in Heat, $5; at Ulta

Photo: NYX
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

Make Up For Ever Star Powder in Yellow Gold, $20; at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
Photo: ImaxTree

Tarte Tarteist Metallic Shadow in Hussy, $14; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
Photo: ImaxTree

Nars Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow singles in Pasiphae, $29; at Nars Cosmetics

Photo: Nars Cosmetics
Photo: ImaxTree

Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Mango Shake, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

Ardency Inn Modster Manuka Honey in Tangerine, $21; at Ardency Inn

Photo: Ardency Inn
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

Ulta Mimosa Demi Eyeshadow, $2; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

Kat Von D Metal Crush Eyeshadow in Electric Warrior, $21; at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24 HR Eyeshadow in Golden Emerald, $7; at L'Oréal Paris

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Fusion Mono Eyeshadow in Reveuse, $31; at Sephora

Photo: Dior
Photo: ImaxTree

Catrice Liquid Metal Eyeshadow in What Do You Sea, $5; at Ulta

Photo: Catrice
Photo: ImaxTree

Clinique Lid Pop in Aqua Pop, $17; at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

Ulta Brilliant Color Eyeshadow in Purple, $10; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

Make Up For Ever Artist Eyeshadow and Powder in Electric Purple, $21; at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
Photo: ImaxTree

Buxom Eyeshadow Bar Single in Party Girl, $12; at Sephora

Photo: Buxom
Photo: ImaxTree

Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Fireball, $19; at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
Photo: ImaxTree

Milani Bella Eyes Gel Powder Eyeshadow in Fuschia Pink, $5; at Milani

Photo: Milani

