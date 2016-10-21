The 50 Best Colorful Eyeshadow Ideas to Try Right Now

When Pocahontas dreamily sang, “can you paint with all the colors of the wind?” she clearly wasn’t talking to a bunch of cold-weather haters, bracing themselves for the dismal, monochromatic abyss of winter. From October to February, the most-colorful thing you’ll see on a human being is the green logo of their Starbucks cup, and that fact makes us sad as hell.
So we’re ignoring it. We’re saying screw it to the beauty “norm” and to our usual lineup of neutral brown eyeshadows and barely-there liners, and we’re diving face first into color—bright, amazingly beautiful and mesmerizing color. From burnished-orange powders to metallic-blue creams, we’ve picked out the best, most-wearable eyeshadows that literally anyone and everyone should be wearing this season.
And the best part about them? The more haphazardly they’re applied, the edgier and more and purposeful they look. So scroll down for approximately one billion eyeshadow ideas and recommendations (we’re nothing if not thorough), then go forth and paint with reckless abandon. And then come back and tell us what Pocahontas was really singing about.
MAC eyeshadow in Sketch, $16; at MAC
Photo:
MAC
Motives Paint Pot Mineral Eyeshadow in Rust, $23; at Motives
Photo:
Motives
NYX Cosmetics Hot Singles Eyeshadow in Heat, $5; at Ulta
Photo:
NYX
Tarte Tarteist Metallic Shadow in Hussy, $14; at Tarte
Photo:
Tarte
Nars Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow singles in Pasiphae, $29; at Nars Cosmetics
Photo:
Nars Cosmetics
Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Mango Shake, $10; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Ardency Inn Modster Manuka Honey in Tangerine, $21; at Ardency Inn
Photo:
Ardency Inn
Ulta Mimosa Demi Eyeshadow, $2; at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24 HR Eyeshadow in Golden Emerald, $7; at L'Oréal Paris
Photo:
L'Oréal Paris
Dior Fusion Mono Eyeshadow in Reveuse, $31; at Sephora
Photo:
Dior
Catrice Liquid Metal Eyeshadow in What Do You Sea, $5; at Ulta
Photo:
Catrice
Clinique Lid Pop in Aqua Pop, $17; at Clinique
Photo:
Clinique
Ulta Brilliant Color Eyeshadow in Purple, $10; at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
Make Up For Ever Artist Eyeshadow and Powder in Electric Purple, $21; at Make Up For Ever
Photo:
Make Up For Ever
Buxom Eyeshadow Bar Single in Party Girl, $12; at Sephora
Photo:
Buxom
Milani Bella Eyes Gel Powder Eyeshadow in Fuschia Pink, $5; at Milani
Photo:
Milani