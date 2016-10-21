The 50 Best Colorful Eyeshadow Ideas to Try Right Now

When Pocahontas dreamily sang, “can you paint with all the colors of the wind?” she clearly wasn’t talking to a bunch of cold-weather haters, bracing themselves for the dismal, monochromatic abyss of winter. From October to February, the most-colorful thing you’ll see on a human being is the green logo of their Starbucks cup, and that fact makes us sad as hell.



So we’re ignoring it. We’re saying screw it to the beauty “norm” and to our usual lineup of neutral brown eyeshadows and barely-there liners, and we’re diving face first into color—bright, amazingly beautiful and mesmerizing color. From burnished-orange powders to metallic-blue creams, we’ve picked out the best, most-wearable eyeshadows that literally anyone and everyone should be wearing this season.

And the best part about them? The more haphazardly they’re applied, the edgier and more and purposeful they look. So scroll down for approximately one billion eyeshadow ideas and recommendations (we’re nothing if not thorough), then go forth and paint with reckless abandon. And then come back and tell us what Pocahontas was really singing about.