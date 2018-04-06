Celebrity Looks to Inspire Your Spring Makeup Goals

Spring has sprung and with that comes the urge to match our makeup to sunny days and flowers in bloom. OK, so maybe you still want to rock that vampy lipstick just because—totally fine! That’s the best part about makeup; there really are no rules.

But admit it … you still want to brighten up some part of your face, even if it’s just the tiniest detail. As far as inspiration is concerned, it’s never in short supply. Whether you’re looking for a bold lipstick or eyeshadow combo that would put your favorite beauty blogger to shame, these celebrity looks will motivate you to go a little crazy with the colors this spring.