I’ve Never Seen an Eye Cream With SPF & This One Conceals, Brightens & Has 2K 5-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

For years I’ve been skimping on eye cream in the mornings. I found that it made my under eye concealer slip off easier, and I figured since I was wearing it at night, I was covered. But as more and more fine lines quickly approach, I’ve been on the lookout for something that can handle all my going-out-in-the-sun needs, and guys, I think I’ve finally found it. This eye cream/concealer hybrid from Colorescience is like an eye cream on steroids. It hydrates, conceals, brightens and provides anti-aging benefits all in one.

You’re probably already using a tinted SPF or BB cream throughout the day, and you can think of this as a tinted eye cream. It has the feel of a cream but the color of a concealer, and thanks to ingredients like albizia julibrissin bark extract, sea water, sorbitol and jojoba esters, the eye area actually appears brighter as soon as you apply it. It has just the perfect amount of sheer color, and I love dabbing it on for my no-makeup makeup look days, or just when I need to run outside in the sun for some quick errands or a long walk to take in the gorgeous fall temps.

Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy for Wrinkles & Dark Circles

It also acts as a primer so you can pat this on before you put on your all-day concealer and ensure you have SPF coverage throughout the day. This product is “phenomenal at light reflection and brightening,” wrote one reviewer on Amazon. “It’s expensive, but a little goes a long way.”

Another said, “I’ve been using this for a few years now. After about 5 minutes of putting it on, the puffiness is minimized. I don’t have huge bags but i do have dark circles. The tint helps with this also. I doesn’t have an odor and it goes on smoothly. I put my moisturizer on after this and it all blends well.”

The formula is also made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates and synthetic fragrance. It comes in four different shade ranges so you can find the perfect shade to dab out dark circles and instantly hydrate and brighten the eye area. The metal applicator tip stays cold so you get an additional boost of cold therapy every time you apply it.

Grab it from Amazon now for $74, or from the Colorescience website for just $62.90 once you enter code NG15 at checkout to save 15 percent.