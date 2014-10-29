Colored Mascara is Having a Moment: Get the Bright Look on Your Lashes

Scroll To See More Images

Over the past few seasons, brightly colored eyeliner has taken the place of the classic black option. From bright teal cat eyes to bold purples taking over the lower lash line, it’s clear that the more eye-catching the color, the better. Now, with a trend towards eye makeup as the focal point of the face rather than a statement lipstick, mascara has stepped up its game, too.

Shimmering blues, statement-making violets, and shockingly beautiful greens are just a few of the mascara colors we’re coveting this fall. Whether you coordinate your eyeliner with your mascara or you’re looking to make your lashes the main attraction, colored mascaras are one of the easiest — and most fun! — ways to amp up your look for fall. And with practically endless colored mascara options available these days, we figured it was only right to track down the best and the brightest for you.

Because we’re product junkies, we couldn’t help but test out some of the coolest colored mascaras available today. Here, we tested the color payoff and application for our top picks, plus share some tips on how to wear each one. Move over, black wands: Colored mascara is having a moment.

BLUES:

A touch of shimmer and a partial translucency makes this blue butter LONDON mascara perfect for a bit of shimmer on a night out. Wear it layered on top of black mascara for a glittery feel, or pair it with one of the highly pigmented blues below for a shimmering hue! (butter LONDON Wink Mascara in Inky Six, $20, Butterlondon.com)

Easily one of the brightest blues we tested, Inglot’s blue mascara is equal parts fun and bold. Whether you’re looking for a look that makes a statement or you’re simply aiming to make the whites of your eyes look brighter — a tried and true technique, as the blue pigments can actually trick onlookers into thinking the whites of your eyes are whiter — this blue is a must-have in our book. (Inglot Colour Play Mascara in 03 Blue, $12, Inglotusa.com)

When the mascara you’ve used for years decides to offer itself in a fun new color, you don’t turn it down. Maybelline’s Great Lash has always been known to give ladies the lashes they’ve been looking for, and with a royal blue option, how could you not try it out? We were impressed by not only the color payoff, but also the seriously pretty lashes they delivered. (Maybelline Great Lash Mascara in Royal Blue, $5.99, Ulta.com)

This mascara from NYX Cosmetics combines volume, length, and an incredible amount of color in a product that will brighten up your eyes in the flick of a wand. To really make your lashes pop, go for two full coats of color. (NYX Cosmetics Color Mascara in Blue, $7, NYXcosmetics.com)

GREENS:

Green may not be the first color you think of when dealing with colored mascaras, but this light lime from butter LONDON sold us on the unconventional color. Ladies with blonde lashes can swipe on the lemongrass green hue for a bit of shimmer, or those with darker lashes can use this shade in favor of a darker mascara for a fresh look. (butter LONDON Wink Coloured Mascara in Jaded Jack, $20, Butterlondon.com)

Possibly one of our favorite options, this teal green mascara from Inglot works especially well with blue eyes (but, admittedly, it looks good with just about every eye color). The second we opened the tube and began swiping the wand, it was clear that this color doesn’t mess around. (Inglot Colour Play Mascara in Green, $12, Inglotusa.com)

If you’re looking to get your feet wet with colored mascaras but you’re not quite ready for the boldest of colors, Topshop’s forest green hue is a fantastic place to start. A welcome change from your classic black shade but not quite as bright as, say, a teal color, this green is ideal for beginners. (Topshop Mascara in Nettle, US.Topshop.com)

PINKS:

Physician’s Formula’s pink mascara comes in a dual-ended tube with a black wand as well, so you can layer or play up one shade depending on your mood on any particular day. A fuchsia tint looks especially good just on the tips of your lashes, which is how we’ll be wearing the shade this season. (Physician’s Formula Custom Eye Enhancing Mascara Duo, $10.95, Physiciansformula.com)

An emphasis on shimmer rather than on shade, this pink colored mascara from butter LONDON is perfect for girls who want to let out their feminine side. Our favorite trick? Layer on top of a purple mascara for a look that’s eye-catching! (butter LONDON Wink Mascara in Pistol Pink, $20, Butterlondon.com)

This oxblood shade of mascara from Rouge Bunny Rouge is practically made for the days when you’re feeling tough and chic. Swipe on a few coats of this colored mascara for a bold look that’s subtly outside of the box. (Rouge Bunny Rouge Dramatic Lash Mascara in Oxblood Panache, Rougebunnyrouge.com)

PURPLES:

Purple may be the mascara color we love the most, and this NYX Cosmetics option doesn’t disappoint. Bright, full-coverage violet mascara works to brighten your eyes while lengthening your lashes. How could you turn down that win-win? (NYX Cosmetics Color Mascara in Purple, $7, NYXcosmetics.com)

Inglot’s purple mascara is a deep, dramatic indigo, which makes it our new standby for nights out. With this shade, we like to match our mascara to an equally dramatic purple eyeliner for a completely amazing look. (Inglot Colour Play Mascara in Purple, $12, Inglotusa.com)

This purple mascara is almost holographic, changing hues from a shimmery purple to a gorgeous light blue depending on how the light hits the color. Wear this alone, without any black mascara underneath, for mesmerizing eyelashes. (butter LONDON Wink Mascara in Indigo Punk, $20, Butterlondon.com)

Specifically designed to be worn with brown eyes, this purple shade from Physician’s Formula instantly makes eyes pop. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic and paraben-free, so you’ll be treating your eyes well in the process. (Physician’s Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Mascara Duo, $10.95, Physiciansformula.com)