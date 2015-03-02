Change Your Look In A Minute With Colored Mascara

What happens when you’ve tired of your go-to liquid liner cat eye look, or perhaps your kohl-rimmed “dramatic” eye look, but you don’t really have time to paint a complex smokey eye or something requiring more than three eye products in the morning? You probably have searched high and low for your favorite mascara but maybe you’ve never thought about playing with your look using mascara—colored mascara! You might think of Halloween makeup when you imagine blue, purple, or green eyelashes, but when it’s the focus of your look, colored mascara is an unexpected and fun way to change a look that takes almost no time at all to apply. Win-win, no?

