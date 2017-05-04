The 11 Best Colorful Liquid Eyeliners You Need to Try ASAP

Hey, it’s okay. We’re all here today for you, because we love you, and this is a safe space. Welcome to the intervention for you and your brownish, blackish eyeliner that you’ve been dutifully wearing since high school. Listen, there’s nothing wrong with your smudgy, barely-there eyeliner pencil, but trust us when we say you can do better. Like, much, much better. Because in the past few months, a new makeup trend has burst forth like a flaming ball of light, and we’re so totally here for it. Meet colorful liquid liners—the best thing to happen to your eyes since Channing Tatum in Magic Mike.

Yes, colorful liners have been around since forever, but only recently have the formulas become so elegantly refined and packed with pigment that virtually any eyeliner newbie can easily swipe them on without having to erase and retrace, or worry about flaking. And thanks to a wider range of shades, including some deep, rich blues, you don’t need to line your eyes in intensely bright pink to get in on the trend. So to start weaning you off your brown liner ASAP, we rounded up our favorite liquid liners from across the Roy G. Biv spectrum, along with a few inspo images to get you started. Click through to see them, and get ready to literally never wear brown again.