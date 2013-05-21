Colored Hair: Get Inspired to Color Outside the Lines

In recent years, hair color has become a kind of stylish accessory, like a statement shoe or a fuchsia lipstick. Instead of settling into a colorist’s chair and getting excited by natural-looking blonde and brunette tones, girls are increasingly opting for strands dyed every color of the rainbow—from subtle highlights of rose gold to bursts of bright purple hues—following in the footsteps of trendsetters like models Charlotte Free and Chloe Norgaard.
After an obsession with vivid dip-dye and bright ombre, we’re now trending towards softer, pastel hues, rendered in playful combinations that stress individuality over trendiness.
To make a real color statement, we recruited colorist Zoe Wiepert of Bumble and Bumble salon, who knows how to innovate when it comes to color combinations. Her recommendation for those looking to try the colored hair look: bring a picture that inspires you when you go to see your colorist. Plus, remember that, when playing with a variety of colors, you never have to make a choice that’s permanent—you can always try a color for a night with hair chalks and sprays that rinse out, letting yourself simply test the waters of your wild side.
Get inspired by this eye-catching feature, in which we push the color boundaries at Cynthia Rowley’s Curious Candy and we show you just how far you can color outside of the lines.
Plus: Be sure to check out our behind-the-scenes video of the colored hair shoot and get Wiepert’s take on how you can make the trend your own!
Credits:
Photographer: Meghan McGarry
Colorist: Zoe Wiepert, Bumble and bumble
Hairstylist: Johnny Haeger, Bumble and bumble
Makeup Artist: Sarah Appleby using Jurlique
Stylist: Ann Brady
Models: Anastasia Eremenko and Nadine Naue for Q Management Inc.
Location: Curious Candy by Cynthia Rowley
Colorist Zoe Wiepert notes that color inspiration can come from anywhere –
paintings, pictures or simply something you see in passing on the
street. She says she's now noticing people bringing those
inspirations to their colorists and wanting those colors applied to
their hair.
(ASOS T-shirt, $50, asos.com, Rebecca Minkoff friendship necklace, $118, rebeccaminkoff.com)
Makeup artist Sarah Appleby applied Stila Color Balm Lipstick in Elle
on model Nadine Naue's lips (on the right), noting that "with bold hair
already being a statement, using one focus on your face to accentuate is
enough, like a lip or an eye."
(L to R: Piamita Zoe jumpsuit, $625, modaoperandi.com, pearl pendant necklace, $60, thatsfoxy.com; ASOS Dropwaist Pinafore Dress, $59, asos.com, Tibi Kaleidoscope slip dress, $385, tibi.com)
For the softest hair shades, Wiepert notes that the diluted colors will
start to fade at a faster rate. You can achieve these colors through
semi or demi permanent color, or through chalk (Wiepert prefers Ricky's selection or Free People's brand).
(L to R: Zara Printed Blazer, $99, zara.com, Free People Lace Racerback, $38, freepeople.com; Cynthia Rowley V Neck Dress, $325, cynthiarowley.com, Gorjana 3 Disc Necklace, $70, gorjana.com, Gorjana Astrology Shimmer Disc, $38, gorjana.com)
When working with more vibrant hair hues, Appleby notes that creams are
easier to work with because you'll get more consistent coverage and you
can blend multiple colors together. Another bonus? You can easily layer
until you get the shade you want.
(L to R: Zara Double Breasted Waist Coat, $89, zara.com, Rag & Bone Belt, $175, rag-bone.com, ASOS Tattoo Print Pencil Skirt, $54, asos.com; Free People Floral Blouse, $48, freepeople.com)
Even if you just want to try out a "fun" color for a night out, it helps
to know which shade will compliment your skin tone. Wiepert advises
that if you have strong pink or red tones in your skin, don't use those
anywhere in your hair, or it will simply bring them out in your face.
The same advice goes for strong gold and olive undertones in your skin; you'll want to steer away from emphasizing those colors in your hair.
(L to R: Piamita Zoe jumpsuit, $625, modaoperandi.com, pearl pendant necklace, $60, thatsfoxy.com; ASOS T-shirt, $50, asos.com, Rebecca Minkoff friendship necklace, $118, rebeccaminkoff.com)
To match the soft, diffused hair look, Appleby lined model Naue's eyes (on the left) with NARS' Larger then Life Long-wear Liner in Barrow Street, a pale green. Again, she chose to highlight one part of each of the girls' looks, keeping the hair the main focus.
(L to R: Zara Printed Blazer, $99, zara.com, Free People Lace Racerback, $38, freepeople.com; Cynthia Rowley V Neck Dress, $325, cynthiarowley.com, Gorjana 3 Disc Necklace, $70, gorjana.com, Gorjana Astrology Shimmer Disc, $38, gorjana.com)
Wiepert used hair chalk to create this final look, noting that whenever
you use chalk you should always cover your clothes because the chalk
will dust off a bit. Run your fingers through your hair to loosen the
tone of the chalk and to make sure it has settled, but never wear white
underneath, just to be safe!
(Feel the Piece Dramarama Tank Top, $88, shopbop.com, Zara Maxi Pearl Necklace, $29, zara.com)