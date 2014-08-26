8 Colored Eyeshadow Looks You’ll Want to Copy Immediately

When it comes to eyeshadow, stepping out of our comfort zone can be kind of scary. We tend to recreate the same looks on a day-to-day basis, often sticking with neutral shades. But, everyone could use a little color in their life, right? It seems the runway makeup artists agree with us, since all we’ve been seeing strutting down the runway are lids and lash lines loaded with color.

If you’re weary about popping some color into your crease, put your fears to rest. After you check out our favorite colorful eye looks from the runway above, we’re certain you’ll be rushing out of the door to pick up Urban Decay’s Electric Palette to create your own look.

