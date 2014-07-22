Colored Eyeliner: Ways to Wear the Trend (Plus Which Products to Use)

We all love a good black liner to make our eyes look bigger and more awake, and while we’ve lost track of how many hours we’ve spent trying to make the wings of our eyeliner even, we still can’t get enough. The latest trend in liner isn’t a shape, though. It’s all about the color.
From pops of green on the outer edge of the eye, to a bottom lash line of blue, there’s a shade and and a shape of colored eyeliner for everyone. Above, we gathered our favorite colored eyeliner looks from the runway and gave you the products to try so you can wear this colorful trend, too!
Line your under eye with heavy blue eyeliner for a great anytime look — day or night. To keep the focus on the bright blue, leave your top lash line without any color.
Try: Kat Von D Waterproof Autograph Pencil in Electric Blue Shimmer, $10, Sephora.com
Photo:
Davide Gallizio/IMAXTREE.com
When using an unusual pop of color, like red, try combining it with black to add a darker dimension and make your eyes really stand out.
Try: Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Cosmetic Colour Pencils in True Balanced Red, $16, Sephora.com
Photo:
DAVIDE GALLIZIO
This lime green color isn't for the faint of heart, but we're a little bit obsessed with the fun vibe it brings. Smudge it along your upper and lower lash line, then finish with mascara.
Try: Vegan Mineral Makeup Eyeshadow & Eyeliner in Chartreuse, $5, Etsy.com
Photo:
Alessandro Lucioni/Imaxtree.com
Half feminine and half edgy, this pink and purple liner look is all we ever want in life. Draw a line directly in the crease of your eyelid for a simple pop of color (like purple). Then, pair it with another lighter color (like pink) along your top lash line.
Try: Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes in Metallic Purple, $19, Sephora.com
Photo:
Ivan Lattuada/imaxtree.com
Use bright green eye liner on the outside corners of your eye lids to dramatize your eyes. Instead of a pencil liner, try using a gel that will cover more surface, giving you a fun update on the classic cat eye.
Try: BH Cosmetics Gel Eyeliner in Fairy $3.95, Bhcosmetics.com
Photo:
ANDREA ADRIANI
Graphic eyeliner is one of our favorite trends this season, and while you can completely customize this shape and shrink it down a bit for every day wear, we love how daring this look is. Spice things up by trying a double sided cat eye with magenta liner.
Try: Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Cosmetic Colour Pencils in Vibrant Magaenta, $16, Sephora.com
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.COM
When playing with bright blues, draw a thick line tracing the upper lash line and extend the line for small wings at the outer corners. This will create a cool and vibrant look.
Try: Ulta Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Aqua, $2, Ulta.com
Photo:
Armando Grillo/Imaxtree.com
Give your eyes a boost of color by lining the top and bottom in a tangerine eyeliner, then tracing with black liner to make the look really pop.
Try: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Burnt Deep Orange, $20, Stilacosmetics.com
Photo:
DANIELE OBERRAUCH