Colored Eyeliner: Ways to Wear the Trend (Plus Which Products to Use)

We all love a good black liner to make our eyes look bigger and more awake, and while we’ve lost track of how many hours we’ve spent trying to make the wings of our eyeliner even, we still can’t get enough. The latest trend in liner isn’t a shape, though. It’s all about the color.

From pops of green on the outer edge of the eye, to a bottom lash line of blue, there’s a shade and and a shape of colored eyeliner for everyone. Above, we gathered our favorite colored eyeliner looks from the runway and gave you the products to try so you can wear this colorful trend, too!

