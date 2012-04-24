Would You Try This Color-Blocking Trend? Red Lips With Colorful Lids

It’s a new trend that has made me question everything I’ve ever believed when it comes to beauty. Colorful lids and red lips is something I’ve only ever seen on my mom circa 1986, so imagine my surprise when I’ve spotted this seemingly blaring beauty no-no in fashion editorials around the world.

Red lips paired with greens, teals, blues and purples may not sound like the most attractive look for any 20-something to rock in 2012, but how wrong you are. While you could run the risk of looking like Mimi from The Drew Carey Show, done right this look can seriously enhance your beauty street-cred. You should all know what a big fan of red lips I am (all day, any day), and I for one don’t think a swipe of color on your lids is anything to shy away from.

When it comes to rocking this beauty trend on your own, it’s all about balance. Check out the slideshow above to see my recommendations for trying this beauty look at home.

(Just A Tip: Be sure to avoid blush! When playing with color, you should limit your makeup palette to two hues to avoid any clownish results.)

Images via FashionGoneRogue.com