Shoppers Say This Root Touch Up Powder With 6,000 Perfect Ratings Is A ‘Life Saver’—& It’s On Sale For Only A Few More Hours

If you color your hair, then you know there’s nothing worse than your roots growing out and making themselves known to the rest of the world. You have to schedule a hair appointment and spend a ton of time at the salon when you could honestly be checking so many other things off of your to-do list. That’s where a quality root cover up comes in handy.

Your bank account might hurt a little from scheduling frequent hair appointments, but it doesn’t have to. Luckily, Amazon is hosting a huge beauty sale out of the blue, and right now you can shop hair essentials that will liven up your locks for up to 40% off. The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Event even features one wondrous root touch-up, that shoppers say is so good, it can save you a trip to the salon.

The Color Wow Root Cover Up does all the work of your hairdresser, but without the fat bill or hours of sitting in a salon chair. The water-resistant and sweat-resistant powder is used the same as any dry shampoo—you apply the powder onto your roots, let it absorb, and then can be out the door in minutes. Shoppers say they immediately see results after brushing this cover up into their gray hairs or fading highlights.

It has Allure’s badge of approval eight times over and across seven years—now that’s pretty impressive. Thousands of reviewers agree, giving the cover up more than 6,000 perfect five-star ratings. Shoppers swear by this hair product with several calling it a “life saver” when it comes to concerns like fine thin hair, gray strands, receding hairlines, and root touch ups. Many say it saves them a trip to the salon—ummm, yes please!

What’s more, this cover-up comes in eight different shades, so the chances of you finding your match are rather high. We suggest you add it to your cart now, since the sale ends in nine hours!

The black root cover up is a beauty. It’ll revive your locks to a much more polished and healthier look. “She absolutely adores it and uses it regularly when her silver roots start to show,” wrote one five-star reviewer who gifted it to her bestie.

Black Root Cover Up

Did we mention the powder formula copies your hair’s reflective properties? That means you can walk around feeling good as hell with your shiny blonde tresses. “This stuff really covers the grey well and it stays on for a long time,” wrote one shopper who gave it a perfect rating.

Blonde Root Cover Up

Spruce up your highlights with the medium brown root cover up. Fall is calling and wants to make sure your hair is snatched. “It gives me a normal looking hairline and looks so natural!” wrote one five-star reviewer who purchased this product for her super high widow’s peak.

Medium Brown Root Cover Up

If you have red hair and want to keep it in tip-top condition like Phoebe Dynevor’s stunning new ginger look, the red root cover up will get it done completely mess-free. “I seriously can’t live without this product,” wrote one happy customer who gave it five stars after using it for two years.

Red Root Cover Up

You can’t beat the magical powers of this root cover up, and you most certainly can’t beat its price tag. Scooch on over to the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Event to shop this 30% markdown before it disappears in just nine hours!