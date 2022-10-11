This Instant Root Cover Up Makes Hair Look Thicker & Fuller—& It’s Less Than $25 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the last year, slick back buns and high ponytails have come back into style for an everyday look. While adhering to the off-duty model vibes/clean girl aesthetic has required lots of gel on my end, it’s also highlighted my thinning hair, with the bald spots dramatically taking the center stage in my hairdos. Although there are products and shampoos that can address the problem for a more long-term solution, sometimes a quick fix is really what I need. That’s where the Color Wow Root Cover Up comes into play. The mineral powder camouflage roots upon application, working like magic to tackle any areas you’d like a little more TLC. Sound like a product you’re interested in having in your makeup cabinet? You’re in luck because the product is included during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and it’s 30% off right now.

Personally, I’ve found that this product is a game changer for any kind of hairstyle. For when I want my hair to appear thicker (say, after I get a bouncy blowout), adding just a few dabs of this powder onto my scalp will make it seem like I have Matilda Djerf-like hair (OK, maybe not exactly but you get the point). Of course, perfecting your hairline and filling in gaps are just a few ways the product can be used for good. For others, this is a good hack to cover up any grey hair or grown out roots.

You’ll find the product in a range of eight different hair shades , including: medium brown, black, blonde, dark blonde, dark brown, light brown, platinum and red. Each box comes with the accompanying powder and a brush that you can press directly into your roots.

“Wow is right,” reads one raving review. “I’ve tried several root touch up products and this one is definitely my favorite. It goes on easily, it stays well, and it looks natural. It doesn’t leave a stiff or sticky residue. I followed another review and paint it on damp hair, and that works great.”

The water-proof formula makes it so you can use confidently without streaking or fading throughout the day, which isn’t always the case with so-called root cover-ups!

Another person wrote, “This product is a game changer!! I have to dye my greys about every 3 weeks, but no matter what I have greys in my hairline after about 2 weeks, this product gets me through that in between time!! It’s so easy to use, it doesn’t take much and it seriously looks so natural!! Great product, I recommend it to everyone!”

You can snag the product for $24.15 now during Amazon’s sale , but remember the deals only last until October 12 so you’ll want to act quickly before it’s gone!

