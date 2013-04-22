Color Stories: Sister-Duo Style Bloggers ‘Girls Off Fifth’ Show Their Love For Neon Red

Janelle & Jessica are the sister-duo behind GirlsOffFifth.com, the every girl’s guide to style. Brand manager Janelle works in the fashion industry with an emerging luxury brand along with modeling and styling on the side. Jessica is an event planner that orchestrates lavish affairs for New York City’s top architects and designers. Girls Off Fifth is a mixture of personal style posts and editorial content that encourages readers to get the look they’ve always wanted.
Red is all the rage this season and we are fully on board! As style bloggers, we keep a finger on the pulse of the runway for what’s next in fashion and beauty. Splashed across spring runways, from the clothes to the makeup, red is proving to be a statement color that is here to stay.
The most on-trend way to work red into your beauty regimen is with a saturated lip. We turn to Maybelline’s Color Sensational® Vivids in Neon Red (we also love On Fire Red!) to pretty our puckers. This gorgeous shade goes even brighter and creamier with exclusive vivid pigments and nourishing honey nectar. For another stand-out look, try a crème blush in a regal red hue. Blend it lightly for day or try a stronger application at night for a dramatic, glamorous effect. If nails are your thing, a bold red nail color adds the perfect pop to just about any ensemble, and gives an air of sophistication to your look.
In true trend form, we’ve also lined our bathroom shelves with products in pretty red packaging. To luxe up your skincare routine, try a soothing body milk or all-over oil in a vibrant red bottle to hydrate skin to polished perfection.
Red is a chic, classic color that is definitely worth working into your look. From a runway inspired ensemble to a bold lip or blushing cheek, there are so many ways to work this trend into your daily style. We hope you’ll try them all!
For more information about our relationship with Maybelline click here: cmp.ly/3
Click through our slideshow to see the products Janelle and Jessica are coveting this season!
We can't get enough of this fiery red lip color. It's the perfect shade of neon red to add a punch to any outfit. Maybelline's Color Sensational® Vivids in Neon Red; $7.49; at maybelline.com
This little miracle in a bottle can be applied to your face, body, and hair! Plus, the blend of botanical oils leaves a rosy, floral scent on your skin. Shu Uemura Red: Juvenus Nutri-Essence Oil; $65; at shuuemua-usa.com
This eye and cheek palette is designed by Karl Lagerfeld himself. Need we say more? We love the unexpected hues in this palette and the versatility of using red on our cheeks or eyes. Shu Uemura Karl for Shu Eye & Cheek Palette Smoky Velvet; $65; at shuuemura-usa.com
Stella McCartney is one of our favorite designers, and we love the combination of rose and amber in this fragrance. The gorgeous limited edition bottle will add style to any perfume collection. Stella McCartney STELLA The Print Collection; $58; at boots.com
These cherry red glasses add a fun pop of color to any outfit and are the perfect tool to cover up evidence of a late night out. Illesteva Leonard 2 Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses; $260; at net-a-porter.com
With all of the heat we put on our hair daily, a heat protection polisher is essential. This one comes in a luxe red bottle that adds a little pizzazz to your medicine cabinet. Optimum Care Salon Collection Heat Polisher; $6.99; at shopsoftsheencarson.com
Every woman should have a go-to red nail polish in her beauty arsenal. We recommend a vibrant, classic version of the shade. Maybelline Color Show® Nail Lacquer in Paint The Town; $2.99; target.com
Body milks leave your skin feeling so silky and this one smells of fragrant red roses. Biotherm Eau de Paradis Body Milk; $29; at bioterm-usa.com
A red cheek is a regal finishing touch that compliments a classic ensemble. This one goes on creamy and really lasts. YSL Crème de Blush in Rouge Passion; $38; at yslbeautyus.com