Color Stories: Sister-Duo Style Bloggers ‘Girls Off Fifth’ Show Their Love For Neon Red

Red is all the rage this season and we are fully on board! As style bloggers, we keep a finger on the pulse of the runway for what’s next in fashion and beauty. Splashed across spring runways, from the clothes to the makeup, red is proving to be a statement color that is here to stay.

The most on-trend way to work red into your beauty regimen is with a saturated lip. We turn to Maybelline’s Color Sensational® Vivids in Neon Red (we also love On Fire Red!) to pretty our puckers. This gorgeous shade goes even brighter and creamier with exclusive vivid pigments and nourishing honey nectar. For another stand-out look, try a crème blush in a regal red hue. Blend it lightly for day or try a stronger application at night for a dramatic, glamorous effect. If nails are your thing, a bold red nail color adds the perfect pop to just about any ensemble, and gives an air of sophistication to your look.

In true trend form, we’ve also lined our bathroom shelves with products in pretty red packaging. To luxe up your skincare routine, try a soothing body milk or all-over oil in a vibrant red bottle to hydrate skin to polished perfection.

Red is a chic, classic color that is definitely worth working into your look. From a runway inspired ensemble to a bold lip or blushing cheek, there are so many ways to work this trend into your daily style. We hope you’ll try them all!