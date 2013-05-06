Color Stories: Sister-Duo Style Bloggers ‘Girls Off Fifth’ Show Their Love For Inked in Pink

Janelle & Jessica are the sister-duo behind GirlsOffFifth.com, the every girl’s guide to style. Brand manager, Janelle works in the fashion industry with an emerging luxury brand along with modeling and styling on the side. Jessica is an event planner that orchestrates lavish affairs for New York City’s top architects and designers. Girls Off Fifth is a mixture of personal style posts and editorial content that encourages readers to get the look they’ve always wanted.

Pink is getting a fashion and beauty remix and the stylish set is taking notice. Over the past year, more and more of our closets’ real estate has been taken over by shades of blush, rose, and mauve. It’s a subtle color that works in countless ways. We’re calling pale pink the new neutral with a feminine twist.

Coast softly into spring with light pink hues that highlight your cheekbones, perk up your pout, and compliment your eye color. Our favorite way to add a pink punch to our beauty routine is with a flirty lip. Try a brighter true pink gloss for a full and pouty look or a softer pink to compliment a neutral makeup palette. For an intensified eye, we turn to eye shadows in sparkling rosy shades. Maybelline’s Eye Studio® Color Tattoo™ Metal 24HR Cream Gel Shadow in Inked in Pink is a glam shot of pink that makes for a feminine, yet bold statement. Complete your makeup routine with a shimmery pink cheek highlighter that gives cheekbones a serious pop and illuminates the skin for a flawless rose-kissed look.

For the body, luxe up your shower routine with pretty pink products like an invigorating grapefruit body scrub. And for a finishing touch, try a romantic fragrance in a seductive, yet subtle rose or peony scent.

For more information about our relationship with Maybelline click here: cmp.ly/3