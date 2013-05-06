StyleCaster
Color Stories: Sister-Duo Style Bloggers ‘Girls Off Fifth’ Show Their Love For Inked in Pink

Girls Off Fifth
by
Janelle & Jessica are the sister-duo behind GirlsOffFifth.com, the every girl’s guide to style. Brand manager, Janelle works in the fashion industry with an emerging luxury brand along with modeling and styling on the side. Jessica is an event planner that orchestrates lavish affairs for New York City’s top architects and designers. Girls Off Fifth is a mixture of personal style posts and editorial content that encourages readers to get the look they’ve always wanted.

Pink is getting a fashion and beauty remix and the stylish set is taking notice. Over the past year, more and more of our closets’ real estate has been taken over by shades of blush, rose, and mauve. It’s a subtle color that works in countless ways. We’re calling pale pink the new neutral with a feminine twist.

Coast softly into spring with light pink hues that highlight your cheekbones, perk up your pout, and compliment your eye color. Our favorite way to add a pink punch to our beauty routine is with a flirty lip. Try a brighter true pink gloss for a full and pouty look or a softer pink to compliment a neutral makeup palette. For an intensified eye, we turn to eye shadows in sparkling rosy shades. Maybelline’s Eye Studio® Color Tattoo™ Metal 24HR Cream Gel Shadow in Inked in Pink is a glam shot of pink that makes for a feminine, yet bold statement. Complete your makeup routine with a shimmery pink cheek highlighter that gives cheekbones a serious pop and illuminates the skin for a flawless rose-kissed look.

For the body, luxe up your shower routine with pretty pink products like an invigorating grapefruit body scrub. And for a finishing touch, try a romantic fragrance in a seductive, yet subtle rose or peony scent.

Click through our slideshow to see the products Janelle and Jessica are coveting this season!

Soft yet bold, this shade of metallic pink looks great pared down for day or worn with liner and loads of mascara for a more dramatic evening look. (Maybelline Eye Studio® Color Tattoo™ Metal 24HR Cream Gel Shadow in Inked in Pink, $6.99, maybelline.com)

This creamy shade of pink will compliment a naturally painted face nicely. We love its Barbie-esque quality. (Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Perle in Milky Pink, $34, at yslbeautyus.com)

A flush of color on the cheeks is such a sultry, subtle way to wear pink. (Giorgio Armani Sheer Blush, $44, at giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com)

Who doesn’t love the smell of roses? Keep a bottle of rose water in your bag and spritz it on throughout the day. (Roger & Gallet's Rose Fragrant Water in Rose, $50, at rogerandgalletus.com)

This sweet and creamy shade of pink adds just the right amount of pop without being overbearing. (Maybelline Color Show Nail Color in Born With It, $2.99, at target.com)

In lieu of a bronzer, try a pink highlighting powder for a luminous glow. Wear it alone or with your go to blush. (Lancôme Blush Highlighter in Moonlight Rose, $42, at macys.com)

Pink grapefruit seed oil has serious skin nourishing capabilities. Plus, the refreshing scent helps to perk up your senses in the morning. (The Body Shop Pink Grapefruit Shower Gel, $8, at thebodyshop-usa.com)

Compliment your rosy glow with a face framing bib necklace with pale pink mosaic stones. (Bauble Bar Spike Mosaic Bib, $36, at baublebar.com)

If you’re squeamish about lip color, work the trend with this shade of precious pink. We love the subtle flecks of gold. (Yves Saint Laurent Golden Gloss in Golden Petal, $30, at yslbeautyus.com)

