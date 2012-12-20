Color Stories: Fashion Blogger Lindsey Calla’s Love For Wine & Fuchsia, Plus Win $250 Worth of Product!

For this gloss-obsessed girl, the Rimmel Stay Glossy line is a total match made in heaven! This “It-Brit” brand offers a full range of colors that can easily be mixed and matched and layered as desired. I found myself gravitating towards Timeless Allure and Fuchsia Fever as we come off of fall and into the winter where darker lips have their major moments. It’s all about embracing the darker tones that winter brings and this season it was all about deep wines and berries.

Berry colors are so popular this season and the gloss gives you the flexibility to go as dark or light as you’d like, simply by layering more or less on your lips. The wine color is my favorite because it’s dark and moody without being overwhelming and it’s a great alternative to bright red. I noticed if you apply one coat that you get a beautiful tint to your lips and with a few more coats my lips began to really take on the color, almost like a shiny lipstick. I like mixing the wine and berry colors together to create a shade that is unique to me. Everyone wears color differently so this allows you to really customize your own look. The wine and berry colors are so on trend this season, so much so that they are showing up everywhere from beauty to fashion to home accessories!

