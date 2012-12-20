Color Stories: Fashion Blogger Lindsey Calla’s Love For Wine & Fuchsia, Plus Win $250 Worth of Product!

For this gloss-obsessed girl, the Rimmel Stay Glossy
line is a total match made in heaven! This “It-Brit” brand offers a full range of colors that can easily be mixed and matched and layered as desired. I found myself gravitating towards Timeless Allure and Fuchsia Fever as we come off of fall and into the winter where darker lips have their major moments. It’s all about embracing the darker tones that winter brings and this season it was all about deep wines and berries.
Berry colors are so popular this season and the gloss gives you the flexibility to go as dark or light as you’d like, simply by layering more or less on your lips. The wine color is my favorite because it’s dark and moody without being overwhelming and it’s a great alternative to bright red. I noticed if you apply one coat that you get a beautiful tint to your lips and with a few more coats my lips began to really take on the color, almost like a shiny lipstick. I like mixing the wine and berry colors together to create a shade that is unique to me. Everyone wears color differently so this allows you to really customize your own look. The wine and berry colors are so on trend this season, so much so that they are showing up everywhere from beauty to fashion to home accessories!
What’s your color story? You can take your color inspiration and create your own in our Pinterest Sweepstakes!
Enter for a chance to win $250 worth of beauty products:
1. Create a new board on Pinterest by clicking “+Add” on the top right-hand corner of your page and selecting “Create a Board.”
2. Title your board, make sure it includes the words “Color Stories”.
3. Add Pins to your new “Color Stories” Pinterest board! Here are some helpful guidelines:
- Go to the Rimmel website & pin at least 1 item from their Stay Glossy collection, like Lindsey’s Timeless Allure.
- To fill in the rest of your board, find images that best showcase the “Color Stories” theme.
- You are welcome to use any images from Rimmel, Beauty High, or any other board or website. Get creative!
- Re-pins & uploaded images are allowed.
4. Submit your “Color Stories” Pinterest board by submitting a link to it in the comments section below.
Hurry, you’ve only got until December 21 to enter!
*Must be 18 years or older to enter. Winner will be contacted via email.
Lindsey Calla is a television host, blogger, and style expert based in New York City, making big waves in both television and the digital world. She has traveled the country appearing on networks like NBC New York, FOX Boston, Live Well HD, and the CW network. Be sure to check out her blog, SaucyGlossie, and follow her at @SaucyGlossie
The wine color is probably my favorite color of the season. It looks so rich and sophisticated. I love the way it brightens up my face in an instant.
Stay Glossy Long Lasting Lipgloss [Timeless Allure]; at rimmellondon.com
Complement your lips with a rich wine color on your nails or toe nails. These deep wine colors work with almost any skin tone and will look fantastic with all of the leather that is so hot this season.
OPI Classic Shades Nail Lacquer; $8; at drugstore.com
Line your lips with a wine colored lip pencil to help your darker gloss stay put and to add extra definition to your mouth.
Rimmel London 1000 Kisses Stay Lip Liner; $3.19; at ulta.com
Commit to this color even harder by trying out a gel manicure which lasts longer than regular nail varnish.
Sally Hansen Salon Gel Polish Starter Kit; $64.97; at sallyhansen.com
This fuchsia color is great because it really has a lot of concentrated color. I only need a coat or two to really see the intensity of the color.
Stay Glossy Long Lasting Lipgloss [Fuchsia Fever]; at rimmellondon.com
This holiday season try matching your accessories to your lip color for a bold statement. Having a piece of jewelry in this color so close to your face will draw attention to your best features.
C Wonder Round Stone Bling Necklace; $58; at cwonder.com
A pop of color always instantly brightens up your face so get inspired by your lip color and top yourself off with something bright!
Kate Spade Wollman Rink Pom Pom Hat; $58; at katespade.com
Try layering a lip stain in a similar color to enhance the color of the gloss even more!
New York Color Smooch Proof 16 hr Lip Stain; $4.99; at newyorkcolor.com