Color Stories: Fashion Blogger Lindsey Calla’s Love For Pink & Clear, Plus Win $250 Worth of Products

For this gloss-obsessed girl, the Rimmel Stay Glossy line is a match made in heaven! The line has so many variations of color to choose from and I wanted to get a little experimental with some color. In the winter we all need a little pick-me-up and a quick burst of color is always the best way to feel a little brighter.

I always have a hard time finding bright colors for my lips. Sometimes reds look like pinks on me and the pinks show up too red, but the Eternal Flirt gloss is the perfect shade for my skin tone. It’s the perfect balance between the two and because I have small lips, the shine in the gloss doesn’t make my lips look even smaller (which is the case with most bright matte lipsticks for me). Whenever you can add a shine to a bright color it immediately makes your lips look plumper, so on the days when I want even more oomph I layer the Infinitely Pretty gloss on top. Now, the clear gloss is also fantastic on it’s own on the days when you really don’t want to wear a ton of makeup but just need some extra shine to your smile. I’m so inspired by these shades and had so much fun finding other items within the same color story!

Don’t forget to create your own custom color story in the Pinterest Sweepstakes!

Enter for a chance to win $250 worth of beauty products:

1. Create a new board on Pinterest by clicking “+Add” on the top right-hand corner of your page and selecting “Create a Board.” 2. Title your board, make sure it includes the words “Color Stories”. 3. Add Pins to your new “Color Stories” Pinterest board! Here are some helpful guidelines:

Go to the Rimmel website & pin at least 1 item from their Stay Glossy collection , like Lindsey’s Infinitely Pretty.

, like Lindsey’s Infinitely Pretty. To fill in the rest of your board, find images that best showcase the “Color Stories” theme.

You are welcome to use any images from Rimmel, Beauty High, or any other board or website. Get creative!

Re-pins & uploaded images are allowed. 4. Submit your “Color Stories” Pinterest board by submitting a link to it in the comments section below. Hurry, you’ve only got until December 21 to enter! *Must be 18 years or older to enter. Winner will be contacted via email.

For more information on our relationship with Rimmel London: cmp.ly/3