StyleCaster
Share

Color Stories: Fashion Blogger Lindsey Calla’s Love For Berry & Champagne, Plus Win $250 Worth of Product!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Color Stories: Fashion Blogger Lindsey Calla’s Love For Berry & Champagne, Plus Win $250 Worth of Product!

Lindsey Calla
by
Color Stories: Fashion Blogger Lindsey Calla’s Love For Berry & Champagne, Plus Win $250 Worth of Product!
9 Start slideshow

Rimmel’s Stay Glossy line of lip glosses could not be a better match because, let’s be honest, my alter ego is “Glossie!” I looked through each and every shade and picked a few of my favorites that are not only super on trend but extremely wearable and long-lasting. It’s great to have gloss options that will last through all of the challenges of your day. The Timeless Allure and Diamond Dust glosses seemed like natural choices, quite literally. I’m very feminine so I went towards the colors that looked a bit more flirty and girly. Sometimes in the winter it really is best to embrace the pale and enhance it with the right beauty products.

Plus, neutrals will really always be classic and on trend to me. I feel strongly that you can look beautiful simply by just enhancing what you already have subtly with soft colors. This berry color enhances the natural pink on my lips and gives a glow to my face when I put it on. The champagne color of the other gloss is fun to experiment with on it’s own to go for a complete nude makeup look. A monochromatic beauty look can look quite bold when done right but if you want to layer the two together, you can really customize a shade that enhances your natural lip color.

You can create your own color stories inspired by this season’s shades in the custom Pinterest Sweepstakes!

Enter for a chance to win $250 worth of beauty products:

1. Create a new board on Pinterest by clicking “+Add” on the top right-hand corner of your page and selecting “Create a Board.”

2. Title your board, make sure it includes the words “Color Stories”.

3. Add Pins to your new “Color Stories” Pinterest board! Here are some helpful guidelines:

  • Go to the Rimmel website & pin at least 1 item from their Stay Glossy collection, like Lindsey’s Timeless Allure.
  • To fill in the rest of your board, find images that best showcase the “Color Stories” theme.
  • You are welcome to use any images from RimmelBeauty High, or any other board or website. Get creative!
  • Re-pins & uploaded images are allowed.

4. Submit your “Color Stories” Pinterest board by submitting a link to it in the comments section below.

Hurry, you’ve only got until December 21 to enter!

*Must be 18 years or older to enter. Winner will be contacted via email.

For more information on our relationship with Rimmel London: cmp.ly/3

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Lindsey Calla is a television host, blogger, and style expert based in New York City, making big waves in both television and the digital world. She has traveled the country appearing on networks like NBC New York, FOX Boston, Live Well HD, and the CW network. Be sure to check out her blog, SaucyGlossie, and follow her at @SaucyGlossie

I like to keep my eye makeup simple and neutral to really let the color stand out. Plus, it looks so fantastic with other berry colors for a chic monochromatic look from head to toe.

Stay Glossy Long Lasting Lipgloss [Timeless Allure]; at rimmellondon.com

Every girl's beauty routine starts in the shower so make it a yummy experience by treating yourself to a cranberry shower gel!

Philosophy Cranberry Shower Gel; $16; at philosophy.com

Give your lips an extra boost with a berry lip plumper!

New York Color Lippin' Large Lip Plumper; $3.99; at newyorkcolor.com

I love this makeup bag from Tory Burch especially in the rich berry color. It's a chic and stylish way to keep your beauty tools organized and accessible.

Tory Burch Robinson Make Up Bag; $165; at toryburch.com

I'm a big fan of neutrals in clothing and even in beauty. This champagne color gives a great nude mouth without washing me out. It's also great to layer over other brighter colors to tone them down.

Stay Glossy Long Lasting Lipgloss [Diamond Dust]; at rimmellondon.com

Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't have a holiday glow! This product is an easy, cost efficient way to add a nice tan glow to your legs to complement your nude lip color.

Sally Hansen Air Brush Legs; $12.49; at ulta.com

Chloe makes some of the nicest scents and I love the packaging of this particular one.  It has a very classic and feminine touch that mimics a similar smell.

Chloe Eau de Parfum Spray; at ulta.com

Match your lip gloss to your bag for a sophisticated neutral look that never goes out of style.

Tory Burch Embossed Tote; $595; at toryburch.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Introducing StyleCaster’s Look/See Sunglasses; Plus, How You Can Win a Pair...

Introducing StyleCaster’s Look/See Sunglasses; Plus, How You Can Win a Pair...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share