Color Stories: Fashion Blogger Lindsey Calla’s Love For Berry & Champagne, Plus Win $250 Worth of Product!

Rimmel’s Stay Glossy line of lip glosses could not be a better match because, let’s be honest, my alter ego is “Glossie!” I looked through each and every shade and picked a few of my favorites that are not only super on trend but extremely wearable and long-lasting. It’s great to have gloss options that will last through all of the challenges of your day. The Timeless Allure and Diamond Dust glosses seemed like natural choices, quite literally. I’m very feminine so I went towards the colors that looked a bit more flirty and girly. Sometimes in the winter it really is best to embrace the pale and enhance it with the right beauty products.

Plus, neutrals will really always be classic and on trend to me. I feel strongly that you can look beautiful simply by just enhancing what you already have subtly with soft colors. This berry color enhances the natural pink on my lips and gives a glow to my face when I put it on. The champagne color of the other gloss is fun to experiment with on it’s own to go for a complete nude makeup look. A monochromatic beauty look can look quite bold when done right but if you want to layer the two together, you can really customize a shade that enhances your natural lip color.

