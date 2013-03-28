Color Stories: Beauty Expert Nadine Jolie Shows Her Love For Plum Splendor

Nadine Jolie is a former beauty editor and author of Confessions of a Beauty Addict and the popular guide Beauty Confidential: The No Preaching, No Lies, Advice-You’ll-Actually-Use Guide to Looking Your Best. She is a contributor to the Vanity Fair beauty blog, teaches social media classes at LA’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and blogs daily at NadineJolie.com. She has received international press coverage from Live! With Regis and Kelly, Time, WWD, The Guardian, Figaro Japan, Glamour Italia and The New York Times, as well as inspiring the New York Post to dub her “the poster child for the blogger generation.”
Plum is all the rage this season, and I couldn’t be happier. As a beauty blogger, I’m always on the lookout for trends, but I’m primarily interested in beauty that’s wearable, classic—in short, beauty that’s simply pretty. Plum fits the bill and then some. It’s a little more unexpected than traditional pink, but it still flatters a variety of complexions, and now it’s available in supremely wearable, supremely covetable items from lipstick to blush to eyeshadow. (Ahh, eyeshadow!)
I’m all about smokey eyes—I feel naked leaving the house without some sort of drama on my lids—so my go-to eyeshadow palette this spring is this stunner: Lancôme Color Design 5-Pan Palette in Plum Splendor. I’m genuinely obsessed! Use the darkest shade—a shimmery black—near the lash-line, the lightest shade—a dusty rose—on the brow bone, and then blend the three other colors into the crease. Smokey eyes can often seem daunting, but they’re really incredibly easy. Remember: the key to a perfect smokey eye is blending, blending, blending!
Whether you’re incorporating it via your makeup look or your clothing and accessories, working plum into your style is a snap and it’s oh-so fresh and feminine for spring. Above are a few of my current favorite plum items!
For more information about our relationship with Lancôme click here: cmp.ly/3
Click through our slideshow to see the products Nadine is coveting this season!
I love these whimsical shades of pinks and plums. The palette includes a pearly soft pink, smokey purple and shimmery grey for feminine and fun eyes - perfect for the spring! Lancôme Color Design 5-Pan Palette in Peach Opulence; $49; at lancome-usa.com
Lancôme makes my favorite mascaras, hands-down. I’ve been in love with their formulations for over a decade, and this Hypnose Doll is amazing for transforming thin, invisible lashes into long, thick, plump glamazon lashes. Hypnose Doll Lashes; $27; at lancome-usa.com
When I’m going out at night, I want to travel as light as possible: this Marc Jacobs wristlet is awesome because I can pop in my iPhone, credit cards and ID, and not worry about accidentally setting it down and forgetting it after a martini (or three). Marc Jacobs iPhone wristlet; $52; at bloomingdales.com
Plum lipstick is funky and unexpected; wear the trend without getting too far out of your comfort zone by sticking to sheer gloss like this velvety Lancôme version. Lancôme L’Absolu Crème de Mat in Potion d’Amour; $29.50; at lancome-usa.com
I have acne-prone skin so am always looking for the holy-grail cleanser. The Clarisonic Mia turns all my cleansers into rock stars that fight breakouts, plus it reduces pore size—and how cute is it in this shade? Mia™ Skin Cleansing System; $119; at sephora.com
Stella McCartney is a master of floral fragrances. Her latest, Lily, is inspired by her mother and features black truffles, pink pepper, white musk and oak moss. The bottle is pretty much the coolest thing ever—I love the femininity with a rock ‘n roll edge. Stella McCartney L.I.L.Y.; $80; at sephora.com
I just visited Japan and saw the Cherry Blossoms in the springtime—it was one of the coolest experiences of my life! This nail polish reminds me of the gorgeous shades of pinks I saw blooming everywhere. Essie Nail Polish in Go Ginza; $8; at essie.com
I’m a sucker for scented body cream—it’s so much more versatile than perfume and lingers on your skin all day long. This features shea butter and has the girliest, most delightful rose scent. Roger & Gallet Rose Hydrating Body Cream; $33; at rogerandgalletus.com