Color Stories: Beauty Expert Nadine Jolie Shows Her Love For Plum Splendor

Plum is all the rage this season, and I couldn’t be happier. As a beauty blogger, I’m always on the lookout for trends, but I’m primarily interested in beauty that’s wearable, classic—in short, beauty that’s simply pretty. Plum fits the bill and then some. It’s a little more unexpected than traditional pink, but it still flatters a variety of complexions, and now it’s available in supremely wearable, supremely covetable items from lipstick to blush to eyeshadow. (Ahh, eyeshadow!)

I’m all about smokey eyes—I feel naked leaving the house without some sort of drama on my lids—so my go-to eyeshadow palette this spring is this stunner: Lancôme Color Design 5-Pan Palette in Plum Splendor. I’m genuinely obsessed! Use the darkest shade—a shimmery black—near the lash-line, the lightest shade—a dusty rose—on the brow bone, and then blend the three other colors into the crease. Smokey eyes can often seem daunting, but they’re really incredibly easy. Remember: the key to a perfect smokey eye is blending, blending, blending!

Whether you’re incorporating it via your makeup look or your clothing and accessories, working plum into your style is a snap and it’s oh-so fresh and feminine for spring. Above are a few of my current favorite plum items!

For more information about our relationship with Lancôme click here: cmp.ly/3