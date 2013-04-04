Color Stories: Beauty Expert Nadine Jolie Shows Her Love For Peach Opulence

Nadine Jolie is a former beauty editor and author of Confessions of a Beauty Addict and the popular guide Beauty Confidential: The No Preaching, No Lies, Advice-You’ll-Actually-Use Guide to Looking Your Best. She is a contributor to the Vanity Fair beauty blog, teaches social media classes at LA’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and blogs daily at NadineJolie.com. She has received international press coverage from Live! With Regis and Kelly, Time, WWD, The Guardian, Figaro Japan, Glamour Italia and The New York Times, as well as inspiring the New York Post to dub her “the poster child for the blogger generation.”
Peach is one of those versatile colors that looks good on literally everybody. Since it mimics a slight tan, it brings out warmth in your complexion without being too overpowering or loud, and it’s flirty, feminine and fun. It’s a particularly excellent shade for spring, when your skin might still be a bit pale from the winter doldrums and needing a little extra waking up.
Wearing peach on the eyes is a super romantic look, and perfect for pairing with springs floral dresses, flowy skirts, and pastel colors. One of my favorite palettes at the moment is Lancôme Color Design 5-Pan Palette in Peach Opulence which features the most gorgeous trio of bronzey peaches, plus a dusky rose and a soft, shimmery defining black. For a subtle but pretty eyeshadow look, apply the peaches and bronzes all over the lids and in the crease, dotting the black close to the lash line with an eyeliner brush. Don’t forget to blend well!
Peach is truly versatile, so it couldn’t be an easier shade to wear, especially in the spring: it’s a beautiful makeup color but looks spectacular in accessories—try a pretty peach scarf or if you’re really feeling daring, peach jeans! Here, a few of my favorite peach picks!
Look chic and elegant using this Peach Opulence eyeshadow palette. The luminous neutral shades are perfect for any classic look that will be sure to brighten any eyes. Lancôme Color Design 5-Pan Palette in Peach Opulence; $49; at lancome-usa.com
I first discovered this mascara when I was in high school and it’s been one of my all-time favorites ever since. Its brush thickens lashes from root to tip with custom volume you can control. Goodbye tiny, barely-there lashes. Lancôme Définicils mascara; $27; at lancome-usa.com
I mean, peach skinny jeans?! Is there anything more glamorous? These are an unexpected pop of color, and can be worn with everything from a simple white t-shirt to a beautiful silk blouse. Pair ‘em with sparkly silver flats or a pair of stilettos for maximum impact. JBrand 811 Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans in Kumquat; $176; at jbrandjeans.com
I’ve been addicted to this cult-classic hairspray ever since my magazine days in New York post-college. All of the other editors swore by it, and once I started going to fashion shows, I’d always see it backstage. It has mega-hold but is still brushable, so it’s a must to help create any style. It’s one of the beauty industry’s top products. L'Oreal Elnett Extra StrongHold Hairspray; $14.99; at lorealparisusa.com
The most gorgeous peach shade that looks good on all skin tones. Nail Polish in Sweet Nothings; $5.99; at lorealparisusa.com
Didn’t get enough sleep? Bronzer is a really easy way to wake up your face and look more well-rested. I love the quality of Lancôme's bronzers—they’re never streaky or cakey, and this shade works well on almost any complexion. Lancôme Star Bronzer Long-Lasting Bronzing Powder in Bronze Lumiere; $35; at lancome-usa.com
I’m so much more a flats girl than heels—these Tory Burch ballet slippers are practical while still being utterly chic and incredibly stylish. Chelsea Ballet Flat; $225; at toryburch.com
Hands-down, one of the sexiest fragrances ever created. I love unexpected pairings, so like to dab a bit of this on during chilly spring evenings for a bit of warmth. YSL Opium Eau De Parfum Spray; $60-$110; at yslbeautyus.com