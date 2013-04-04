Color Stories: Beauty Expert Nadine Jolie Shows Her Love For Peach Opulence

Nadine Jolie is a former beauty editor and author of Confessions of a Beauty Addict and the popular guide Beauty Confidential: The No Preaching, No Lies, Advice-You’ll-Actually-Use Guide to Looking Your Best. She is a contributor to the Vanity Fair beauty blog, teaches social media classes at LA’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and blogs daily at NadineJolie.com. She has received international press coverage from Live! With Regis and Kelly, Time, WWD, The Guardian, Figaro Japan, Glamour Italia and The New York Times, as well as inspiring the New York Post to dub her “the poster child for the blogger generation.”

Peach is one of those versatile colors that looks good on literally everybody. Since it mimics a slight tan, it brings out warmth in your complexion without being too overpowering or loud, and it’s flirty, feminine and fun. It’s a particularly excellent shade for spring, when your skin might still be a bit pale from the winter doldrums and needing a little extra waking up.

Wearing peach on the eyes is a super romantic look, and perfect for pairing with springs floral dresses, flowy skirts, and pastel colors. One of my favorite palettes at the moment is Lancôme Color Design 5-Pan Palette in Peach Opulence which features the most gorgeous trio of bronzey peaches, plus a dusky rose and a soft, shimmery defining black. For a subtle but pretty eyeshadow look, apply the peaches and bronzes all over the lids and in the crease, dotting the black close to the lash line with an eyeliner brush. Don’t forget to blend well!

Peach is truly versatile, so it couldn’t be an easier shade to wear, especially in the spring: it’s a beautiful makeup color but looks spectacular in accessories—try a pretty peach scarf or if you’re really feeling daring, peach jeans! Here, a few of my favorite peach picks!

For more information about our relationship with Lancôme click here: cmp.ly/3