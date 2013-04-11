Color Stories: Beauty Expert Nadine Jolie Shows Her Love For Midnight Rush

Nadine Jolie is a former beauty editor and author of Confessions of a Beauty Addict and the popular guide Beauty Confidential: The No Preaching, No Lies, Advice-You’ll-Actually-Use Guide to Looking Your Best. She is a contributor to the Vanity Fair beauty blog, teaches social media classes at LA’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and blogs daily at NadineJolie.com. She has received international press coverage from Live! With Regis and Kelly, Time, WWD, The Guardian, Figaro Japan, Glamour Italia and The New York Times, as well as inspiring the New York Post to dub her “the poster child for the blogger generation.”
I’m low-maintenance when it comes to beauty…except for my eye makeup! I’m an absolute sucker for a smokey look: the more fun and whimsical, the better. Recently, there’s one shade I’ve been gravitating toward over and over to help punch up my eye makeup while still looking polished and clean: blue. (Yes, blue!)
Blue sometimes gets a bad rap as an over-the-top 80’s shade straight from a Robert Palmer music video, but blue has grown-up, and I’m here to tell you that it’s 100 percent possible to create a gorgeous, sexy, current look using blues. (Psst: it’s all about blending and keeping the rest of the face neutral! Blue eyeshadow plus red lipstick is one clamp of the crimping iron away from full-on metal groupie, which is only cool on Halloween.) The palette that I can’t get enough of right now is Lancôme Color Design 5-Pan Palette in Midnight Rush, which not only features a stunning sparkly ocean blue that makes the perfect accent color, but also includes pretty metallic grays and a vibrant off-white. (I love taking an eyeliner brush and dabbing a little of the blue in my inner crease for an extra pop of color).
Whether it’s with makeup or by adding fun pops of color through your accessories, blue is one of the freshest, most fun ways to stand on trend. Above are a few of my favorite items!
For more information about our relationship with Lancôme click here: cmp.ly/3
Click through our slideshow to see the products Nadine is coveting this season!
The smokey shades in this eyeshadow palette create a stunning look for when I'm feeling especially glamorous. The bold blue, shimmery silver and intense black are bold, gorgeous, and bound to give you that boost of confidence. Lancôme Color Design 5-Pan Palette in Midnight Rush; $49; at lancome-usa.com
Whenever I wear this mascara, I get compliments: it results in crazy volume, even on my meager, pale, anorexic-lashes! Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara; $27; at lancome-usa.com
I wear contacts and have super sensitive eyes—this is one of the only eye makeup removers I trust. It’s as gentle as water but does an amazing job at removing even stubborn waterproof mascara. Pureté Thermale Soothing Eye Make Up Remover; $17; at vichyusa.com
I use these notebooks when I’m traveling—they’re great for
jotting down ideas for blog posts and making lists of products I need to pick
up in foreign countries! Smile' Wafer Notebook; $60; at smythson.com
Essie makes the prettiest polishes and this shade is such a vibrant, vivid blue, with just a hint of creaminess. It reminds me of the sky. Essie nail polish in Butler Please; $8; at essie.com
I can’t get enough of this perfume, which is perfect for spring: it’s bursting with juicy flavors like ginger, orange blossom, pear sorbet and jasmine. Spritz a little on your pulse points (wrists, behind the ears, back of knees) for a soft anchor of fragrance that’ll last for hours and dry down into delicious vanilla. Armani Code Pour Femmes; $65; at sephora.com
You can never have too many pairs of gorgeous flats! (Isn’t that what most other girls say about heels?) A pretty pair of ballet flats adds instant oomph to an outfit without leaving you hobbling around. I love wearing mine with a pair of white or black skinny jeans. Stitched Logo Chelsea Ballet Flat; $225; at toryburch.com
Corrects wrinkles, helps minimize pores, and also evens skin-tone—this is a total skincare workhorse. Lancôme Vissionaire; $69; at lancome-usa.com