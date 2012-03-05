Color Spotting: Rainbow Hair Keeps Popping Up At FW 2012

We can’t say it enough, but this whole colored hair thing was definitely something that we all assumed was a bit of a flash in the pan type of trend. You know the kind, we all try out a bottle of Manic Panic for a week or two, and then go back to our regular dyes.

But, to our surprise, it has certainly been sticking around with quite a few celebs still dying their hair every color of the rainbow. And not only that, this Fall/Winter 2012 season we have been seeing quite a few brightly colored strands on the runway but in various ways. From “reverse” ombres to full-on dyed wigs, we’re pretty into the trend, but not sure they can all be taken off the runway.

Check out the latest colored styles and let us know what you think!