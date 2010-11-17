Makeup Color Match: Finding The Perfect Colors For Your Skin

Determining what colors are best for your skin tone is a question that often comes up with the ever-changing color trends and new beauty product releases. I stopped by the Three Custom Color studios to learn how to not only choose the right colors for my skin tone, but also how to try to take that knowledge and work it in to today’s trends.

Co-founder Chad Hayduk explained that “75% of the global market is warm complected, meaning they have a golden tone in their skin, while the other 25% is cool complected, meaning they have more of a peachy or rosy tone to their skin.” Hayduk showed me some quick tricks to figure out first my skin tone, and then which trendy product (I was looking for a great red lipstick) could be mixed for me. Learn how to figure out your skin tone in the slideshow above, and just how custom blending works.

All photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High