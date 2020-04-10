These Pigment-Depositing Hair Masks Are The Ultimate Antidote For Faded Color

Whether you’re dealing with some serious faded hair color and can’t make it in to see your colorist for a while, or are just yearning for a way to give your mane a change without taking drastic measures and reaching for some potentially-dangerous box dye, color-depositing hair masks are the perfect way to revive your hair color subtly and safely— and of course, without risking causing damage and breakage thanks to harsh ingredients.

Aside from giving your strands a pigment pick-me-up that won’t leave you with a post-application panic attack and/or in a state of grave regret, these conditioning, and restructuring hair masks are also a good way to repair existing damage, breakage, split ends and dryness caused by bleach or hair color. I mean, why not get both done at the same time, right? Whether you’re platinum blonde battling brassiness, a vibrant cherry-hued redhead with major fading or a rich brunette mourning the loss of vibrance, these multi-purpose hair masks will help bring your hair back to life without having to step foot in a salon.

1. Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask Packette

Available in champagne blonde, cocoa brunette and aquamarine blue, these color-depositing masks give your hair a temporary hair upgrade (or change) without having to go to a professional colorist or make a major commitment with permanent dye. Infused with a blend of nourishing ingredients including argan oil, amino acids, and vitamin E to enhance shine and deep condition.

2. Four Reasons Color Mask Chocolate Reconstructive Treatment

Looking to revamp dull brunette hair color while giving compromised locks a solid deep conditioning treatment? Four Reasons has your back with their color-infused conditioning mask. In addition to deepening brown hair hues, it also helps to tone and neutralize brassiness for a brighter, head of hair. Finally, the reconstructing treatment is perfect for combatting damage, thanks to a blend of bond-rebuilding ingredients like keratine and pro-vitamin B.

3. Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask for Blonde

Perfect for blondes, platinum blondes, and grey hair, this purple-hued toning mask fights brass and unwanted yellow tones without damaging the hair. In fact, rather than exacerbating dryness and split ends (as some purple shampoos tend to do) this deep treatment mask actually helps repair damage from bleach and heat styling as it brightens and revives shine.