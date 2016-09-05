The Ultimate Guide to Color Correcting Dark Skin Tones

Contouring, strobing, color-correcting: We admit it, it’s hard to keep track (and master) all of the emerging beauty trends. Thankfully, a little art class 101 makes the latter—color correcting—pretty easy to understand.

In the simplest sense, color correcting is a way to camouflage or neutralize skin discoloration. “It takes us back to the color wheel,” explains celebrity makeup artist Lavonne Anthony, whose clients include Kerry Washington, Jamila Velasquez, and Ajak Deng. “By using opposite colors (a.k.a. complementary colors), you can cancel out discoloration on the skin like hyperpigmentation, melasma, dark circles, vitiligo and bruising.”Here’s your cheat sheet: Green neutralizes redness; yellow combats purple; purple neutralizes yellow or sallowness; pink promotes brightness; peach enhances brightness and evens skin tone for lighter complexions; melon enhances brightness evens skin tone for medium and darker complexion.

But there’s a catch: All shades aren’t created equal (or yield the same results) for brown girls, so we tapped into a few experts to help us get it right. Get ready to literally paint by the numbers to look your best yet: The ultimate guide to color correcting for dark skin, ahead!