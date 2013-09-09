NYFW Nail Art: A Color-Blocked Manicure

Stephanie Stone of Nailing Hollywood is a celebrity nail artist who has caught the eye of Hollywood’s most fashionable. She’s worked on editorials for magazines like Teen Vogue and Nylon, and advertising campaigns for brands such as Steve Madden and Bebe. She’s known for her trendsetting styles.
With all of the fashion week frenzy going on, I couldn’t help but get inspired to mimic the trends via nail art. After seeing this amazing red and pink color-blocked gown from Stella McCartney’s Fall 2013 runway looks, I knew it would look incredible re-created on my nails!
The color palette and design of this nail look is extra chic and can be worn by anyone, from the woman who likes to keep her manicures on the simpler side to the extreme nail art lover. The classic feel of this look, with colors ranging from peachy nudes to deep reds, makes it wearable for day or night. Here, I’ll teach you to create this manicure in four easy steps using some of my favorite Revlon nail enamels!
Materials Used:
Step 1: A Peachy Base Coat. Paint two coats of Revlon ColorStay Longwear Nail Enamel "Seashell" on clean, dry nails. Allow a few minutes to dry. This manicure is achieved by layering your polishes, so allowing each coat a few minutes to dry is very important so that you don't drag or clump any of the colors below when you add a new layer.
Step 2: A Dash of Red. Next, take your Revlon Brilliant Strength Nail Enamel in "Seduce" and, starting at the outer corner of the base of your nail bed, paint a diagonal line towards the center of the free edge. In order to gain precision when painting your line, clean off the brush into the bottle so that minimal product is on the wand and tip of the brush. This will help prevent unnecessary drips! Fill in the rest of the outer side of the line you just painted so that your nail is color blocked in to two sections. Paint a second coat over the red section to create opacity, then allow a few minutes to dry.
Step 3: A Touch of Maroon. Take Revlon ColorStay Longwear Nail Enamel in "Velvet Rope" and clean off the brush and wand into the bottle. Then, paint another diagonal line starting from the opposite side of the base of your nail towards the free edge. Your other colors will overlap at the tip of your nail and you'll have a triangle of peach exposed at the base of your nail, creating a flattering and elongating effect for your fingers.
Step 4: Finish It Off. Lock in your polish with Revlon ColorStay Longwear Nail Enamel top coat. Make sure to paint over your entire nail including the free edge. This will give your manicure extra shine and prevent chipping to ensure that your runway-ready mani lasts as long as possible.