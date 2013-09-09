NYFW Nail Art: A Color-Blocked Manicure

Stephanie Stone of Nailing Hollywood is a celebrity nail artist who has caught the eye of Hollywood’s most fashionable. She’s worked on editorials for magazines like Teen Vogue and Nylon, and advertising campaigns for brands such as Steve Madden and Bebe. She’s known for her trendsetting styles.

With all of the fashion week frenzy going on, I couldn’t help but get inspired to mimic the trends via nail art. After seeing this amazing red and pink color-blocked gown from Stella McCartney’s Fall 2013 runway looks, I knew it would look incredible re-created on my nails!

The color palette and design of this nail look is extra chic and can be worn by anyone, from the woman who likes to keep her manicures on the simpler side to the extreme nail art lover. The classic feel of this look, with colors ranging from peachy nudes to deep reds, makes it wearable for day or night. Here, I’ll teach you to create this manicure in four easy steps using some of my favorite Revlon nail enamels!

Materials Used:

Revlon ColorStay Longwear Nail Enamel in “Seashell,” “Velvet Rope,” and “Top Coat”

Revlon Brilliant Strength Nail Enamel in “Seduce” Click through the slideshow above for a step-by-step guide on how to get this NYFW-inspired manicure.