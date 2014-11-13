3 Ways to Try the Gorgeous Color Blocked Eyeliner Trend

Color blocking your eyeliner is a fun, bold way to update your beauty look–and it’s super easy to do! The look was spotted on various runways and is a trick that makeup artists recommend to liven up your classic black cat eye. The combo possibilities are endless, but here are three extra pretty looks you can get inspired by, with some helpful tips for you to pull it off at home.

The Cynthia Rowley Fall 2014 Ready to Wear collection makeup, created by Birchbox, is a perfect example of this strong, ultra chic look. To recreate it yourself:

Start with a wash of neutral color from the Cynthia Rowley eyeshadow palette No. 1 Limited Edition. Next, create a dramatic cat-eye with Vasanti Kajal Extreme Intense Pencil in Navy. Finally, create a second layer of catty gorgeousness right above the first line, using a Cynthia Rowley Beauty Pencil Eyeliner in Sky Blue. ($24, $18, $16, Birchbox.com)

Of course, load on the mascara to complete the effect!

Another gorgeous version of this look, from the Chanel Fall 2014 runway, involves a bright pop of eyeliner color blocked with a sheer lid.

To get this look, try a cream shadow like Chanel Illusion D’Ombre in Fantasme. ($36, Chanel.com) Then, starting from the center of your eyelid and working out, create a thick cat eye line with a bright liner, like Makeup Forever Aqua Eyes in Pistachio. ($19, Sephora.com)

Liquid liner would also work well for a look like this bold red-orange and black color block from Veronique Branquinho this fall in Paris.

To recreate a slightly more wearable version, skip the red liner on your tear line. After priming your lid (try Urban Decay Eyeshadow Potion Primer, $12, Sephora), draw on a thick line of a bold-colored liner. Butter London makes some great intense, bright shades; the Wink Eye Pencil in Pistol Pink would be a fun, sassy choice. ($18, ButterLondon.com) Then, once that sets, you can draw a think black line OVER the colored line on your upper lid. Finish with a thin, Cleopatra-esque line on the bottom lid, making sure both black lines meet in your outer corner. Try Butter London Union Jack Black Matte Liquid Eyeliner for a line that’s easy to draw and smudge-proof. ($20, ButterLondon)