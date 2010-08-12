Collier Strong Chats Eva Longoria’s Lashes and ‘Project Runway’

Collier Strong gave Eva this event-ready look for a benefit gala. Photo: Jordan Strauss, WireImage

Although we don’t like to admit it, reality shows have become a guilty pleasure for a lot of us. Whether you watch “just one” or every single one, you know what they are and you gossip to your friends about them. Collier Strong, the makeup artist for all eight seasons of Project Runway (yes, there’s been eight already!), chatted with us about some of the challenges he faces on the show and his other job working with celebrities such as Elizabeth Taylor, Diana Ross and Eva Longoria.

We hear Project Runway is hitting its 100th episode on September 2. What a huge mark! Has the show influenced how you approach makeup?

Oh my god it has been one of the biggest creative opportunities that I have ever had working with new designers and having to come up with makeup looks just about instantaneously! We have such a limited amount of time to come up with unique looks for their designs it’s been one of my biggest challenges. Sometimes they have no idea at all what they want the look to be, or they dont even have swatches or drawings or anything and really were creating something with no concept so thats thrilling on one hand, but also very difficult.

I also think they really trust me because Ive been on every season, so a lot of them leave it up to me to create the look. Theyre so stressed out… so theyre not thinking about the entire look at times.

Do you have favorite designer(s) on Project Runway that you loved working with? Do tell.

You know, I think theyre kind of like my kids I really admire all of them for different reasons. They all have such unique talents, itd be hard to say I like just one of them.

You also work with celebs. Its amazing Elizabeth Taylor was one of your first gigs! Tell us what that was like. Were you nervous?

Oh my god are you crazy, it was the most nervous Ive been! Ive worked with Britney Spears, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and then you get the opportunity to work with her and Im sitting there in her house and I could barely breathe because I was so nervous! But she couldnt be more gracious and warm and more friendly. I was just this young kid I was in her bathroom, and she was sitting on a low stool, and I knelt in front of her and asked her what she wanted me to do, and I remember distinctly she said “just do my eyes,” and I gave her her Elizabeth Taylor eyes, because you dont change what she looks like, you just enhance that face!



L’Oreal Extra Volume Collagen Mascara, $5, amazon.com

You’re particularly close with Eva Longoria and work with her frequently. Whats the secret behind Evas mile-long lashes?

I love me some Eva. And she lives on the same street I live on. Shes Latin and she has thick hair and gorgeous eyelashes, and we love to play with false lashes. She has naturally beautiful lashes but if we want to pump it up well use individuals or strip fakes. Her favorite mascara is LOreals Extra Volume Collagen Mascara, my favorite is the Voluminous mascara.

Youve spoken in the past about your struggle with acne. What advice do you have for women struggling with acne? What makeup options should they consider?

First of all, find a good dermatologist. Once the dermatologist says you can wear makeup (because it can irritate the skin) use as little as possible. Depending on the type of acne you have, you can use a concealer. But, if you have more or need to cover a large area, use makeup that would be the most gentle or would give you the most amount of coverage. True Match by LOreal gives phenomenally sheer coverage, is buildable and comes in a liquid and a roll on both of which would work really well for this. If that doesnt completely work for coverage, add a powder to set.



L’Oreal Studio Secrets Primer, $10.99, target.com

Any beauty products youre loving right now?



L’Oreals Studio Secrets Primer and four shadow duos that are categorized into Crystal, Metallic, Bright and Matte.

What exciting projects do you have coming up for fall?

I’m getting ready to finish season 8 of Project Runway its going to be good and filled with twist and turns. And then we’ll be at Fashion Week for the show!

