16 College-Aged Beauty Influencers You Need to Be Following Right Now

We’ve all been there—one day, you’re watching your favorite YouTuber deliver a cut-crease tutorial, and the next, they’ve moved on. If you count yourself as a member of Generation Z, perhaps you’ve watched your fave influencer venture into mommy blogger territory, and now it feels like you can’t relate anymore. It’s nobody’s fault (and there’s definitely nothing wrong with mommy bloggers!), but it leaves a void in your heart where that makeup guru once lived!

Luckily for you, a new generation of beauty-inspired influencers is coming in hot—and they’re changing the game. They come from all walks of life, and specialize in all different areas, making them the most relatable and captivating group of vloggers and bloggers we’ve ever seen. The best part? They’re actually your age, so you can grow up with them.

Check out these 16 college-aged beauty influencers we’ve got our eyes on. They’re sure to make a splash on your newsfeed, and we promise—you won’t regret the follow. Scroll to take a look!