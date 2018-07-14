StyleCaster
16 College-Aged Beauty Influencers You Need to Be Following Right Now

16 College-Aged Beauty Influencers You Need to Be Following Right Now

16 College-Aged Beauty Influencers You Need to Be Following Right Now
Photo: Courtesy of Paris Rose, Kaiser Coby, Margot Lee. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

We’ve all been there—one day, you’re watching your favorite YouTuber deliver a cut-crease tutorial, and the next, they’ve moved on. If you count yourself as a member of Generation Z, perhaps you’ve watched your fave influencer venture into mommy blogger territory, and now it feels like you can’t relate anymore. It’s nobody’s fault (and there’s definitely nothing wrong with mommy bloggers!), but it leaves a void in your heart where that makeup guru once lived!

Luckily for you, a new generation of beauty-inspired influencers is coming in hot—and they’re changing the game. They come from all walks of life, and specialize in all different areas, making them the most relatable and captivating group of vloggers and bloggers we’ve ever seen. The best part? They’re actually your age, so you can grow up with them.

Check out these 16 college-aged beauty influencers we’ve got our eyes on. They’re sure to make a splash on your newsfeed, and we promise—you won’t regret the follow. Scroll to take a look!

Olivia Jade

Olivia Jade is the daughter of Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky from Full House). On her YouTube channel, which boasts more than 1.5 million subscribers, she shares beauty, fashion and lifestyle tips—and we can't get enough. Her GRWMs are our faves!

Photo: Instagram/oliviajade
wing so good i could fly away

Sage Tullis

OkaySage's YouTube channel features tons of videos including lipstick lookbooks, hair-dyeing tips, product reviews and skin-care routines. She's our go-to for a trendy-yet-natural makeup look.

Photo: Instagram/gtfosage
✨ Vibrant Wedding Look ✨ - What are your MUST HAVE essentials when you travel? 🤔 I need all your help since I’m a newbie to traveling outside my country 😅 - PRODUCTS - @anastasiabeverlyhills Dip Brow Pomade in Ebony, Soft Glam Palette, Contour Kit in Tan to Deep, Glow Kit in That Glow, Liquid Lipstick in Starfish. - @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty Remastered Rose Gold Palette. - @fentybeauty Pro Flit’R Foundation in 350. - @toofaced Born This Way Concealer in Tan. - @morphebrushes 35B Palette. - @lillylashes Lashes in Hollywood. - @makeupforeverca @makeupforeverofficial Artist Color Pencil in 702 Universal Earth. - #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhbrows #abhglowkit #abhcontourkit #abhliquidlipstick #hudabeauty #shophudabeauty #hudabeautyrosegoldremastered #fentybeauty #profiltrfoundation #fentybeautyprofiltrfoundation #toofacedcosmetics #toofaced #bornthiswayconcealer #morphebrushes #lillylashes #lillylasheshollywood #makeupforeverofficial #makeupforevercanada

Mathusha Thurai

Mathusha is the #queen of dramatic eye makeup and glowy skin. Her channel is beauty-centric, and she's got tons of tips for natural, intense, and sometimes even costumey makeup looks! Plus, her bubbly personality is totally captivating.

Photo: Instagram/beautybymathu
Paris Rose

Paris is passionate about sharing her love of beauty online and gives her subscribers tons of curly-hair tips while she's at it. Check out her channel for videos about hair care, UCLA, Japan (she's a Japanese language and culture major) and all things beauty!

Photo: Instagram/lesweetpea
my hair dye faded :(

Anna Cantu

Cantu's YouTube is your destination for hauls, tutorials and hair-dyeing videos. Her vibe is totally relatable, and she's young and fresh—we highly recommend her channel for anyone who wants to grow up with their fave influencers, instead of watching them grow up without you.

Photo: Instagram/annacantuuu
🦖

Margot Lee

Margot Lee posts vlogs, product reviews, hauls and GRWMs to her YouTube channel, giving her subscribers a behind-the-scenes look at what she loves! Plus, she's entering her third year at Syracuse University, so she's the ultimate relatable college student.

Photo: Instagram/margot.lee
spring timeeeee 🌸

Joi Wade

Wade is a 19-year-old USC student, whose YouTube channel features tons of tips for natural hair care and college lifestyle videos! She even wrote a book, You Got Into Where?, about college admissions and scholarships. If you're trying to find collegiate success, we have no better recommendation!

Photo: Instagram/joiwade_
Klaudia Owczarek

Klaudia Owczarek's YouTube channel features a variety of makeup tutorials, and she specializes in over-the-top beauty looks. Her account is definitely worth a peek if you want special-occasion makeup inspo!

Photo: Instagram/klaudia.owczarek
Camille Johnson

Johnson is a college student whose account is focused on healthy, curly, natural hair! She also shares a lot of beauty routines, makeup tutorials and lifestyle videos (plus the occasional food vid—YUM).

Photo: Instagram/offbeatlook
Elise Platt

Platt flaunts tons of peachy, millennial makeup looks on her popular Instagram account. We're beyond obsessed with her glossy lip, eye and highlight techniques—they're blinding, in the best way possible.

Photo: Instagram/elpltt
🦎🧚🏼‍♀️ curly head

Koleen Diaz

Diaz' YouTube channel is full of life—she brings you along on all her journeys by making vlogs about fashion, beauty and lifestyle on a regular basis. We love her look and simply can't stop watching her vids. Definitely worth a peek.

Photo: Instagram/koleendz
Jordan Lipscombe

Jordan Lipscombe's YouTube channel is full of beauty challenges and silly mukbangs (food-inhaling videos, a.k.a. how we want to make a living). But still, she sure knows how to rock a natural-looking beat every once in a while, and she's a whiz with a makeup brush.

Photo: Instagram/jordanlipscombee
Thomas Halbert

Thomas Halbert is a 21-year-old makeup artist who boldly shares his hatred of tragic beauty products, as well as tips on his faves! His lively personality is super-contagious, and you won't be able to tear your eyes away from his Instagram account.

Photo: Instagram/thomashalbert
Kaiser Coby

Kaiser Coby's YouTube channel, which has earned more than 300,000 followers, is dedicated to easy-to-follow hair, skin and makeup tutorials. Plus, her personality shines right through the camera, making her so much fun to watch online!

Photo: Instagram/kaisercoby
ByJeannine

ByJeannine is of German and Thai descent, giving her a gorgeous and unique complexion. She's a pro at more intense, dramatic beauty looks, but looks amazing in a natural one, too—plus, her tutorials give you step-by-step instructions to re-create her beat!

Photo: Instagram/byjeannine
🖤

Kiara Kay Brown

Brown's YouTube channel focuses on hair and makeup, and she loves to try different (and gorgeous!) wigs. We can't get enough of her makeup unboxing videos and wig tutorials!

Photo: Instagram/kiarakaybrown

