Collection Extraordinare: Extraordinary Fragrances from an Exceptional Jeweler

Van Cleef & Arpels, the brand behind the stunning jewels seen on red carpets far and wide, is set to launch a fragrance line this fall that is considerably more upscale and exclusive than its past scents and thus more in line with the brand’s exclusive and exquisite eye-candy.

As reported by WWD, the Collection Extraordinare will be comprised of six luxurious fragrances designed by six different perfumers: Bois d’Iris (Iris Wood) created by Symrise’s Emilie Coppermann, Cologne Noire (Black Cologne) by Symrise’s Marc Buxton, Gardénia Pétale (Gardenia Petal) by Symrise’s Nathalie Feisthauer, Lys Carmin (Carmine Lily) designed by Givaudan’s Nathalie Cetto, Muguet Blanc (White Lily of the Valley) from Givaudan’s Antoine Maisondieu, and Orchidée Vanille (Vanilla Orchid) by Symrise’s Randa Hammami.

While the scents are being touted as more luxurious than the brands previous perfume offerings, the line’s bottles are decidedly less opulent than we would have expected. Designed by Carret Basset, the minimalist packaging is said to discretely communicate luxury. In line with the paired-down extravagance, no advertising will be done to promote the line.

Collection Extraordinare will debut in 1,000 doors worldwide in September with an additional seventh scent expected thereafter. A limited edition box set with all six scents will be sold in Van Cleef stores.

Although we are sure the scents will be stellar, we wish the bottles were more like Van Cleef jewels for our bathroom shelves.

Collection Extraordinare eau de parfum, $175 each