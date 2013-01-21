Cold-Weather Skin Tips for Sundance Or Just Seriously Freezing Temps

Now that temperatures are dropping to frigid digits (and LA has had the displeasure of experiencing what they seem to think are “cold temperatures”) it’s time to get serious about winter skin care. Many of our fashionable friends have flown to Utah this past weekend for the Sundance Film Festival, and while the sites and culture can’t be beat, the weather certainly leaves something to be desired. We all know that the dry winter weather simply pulls the moisture from your skin and can cause irritation and sensitivity, so whether you’re traveling to colder destinations or unfortunately stuck in a frigid city for the long-haul, we’ve gone to the experts for some rescuing tips.

Olga Lorencin-Northrup, the founder of Kinara and an all-around skin care expert is a go-to among celebrities such as Halle Berry, Eva Mendes, Emma Stone and Jessica Alba. She lets us know below what products to use when you’ll be heading into the cold temperatures for your winter ski trip, the Sundance Film Festival or your own backyard.

What are your must-have products for Sundance (or the frigid weather) and why?

“In cold weather, it is imperative to have a good barrier to protect your skin from the elements. In temperatures below freezing, it is important to use products that do not freeze (moisturizers always contain water and therefore they will freeze on your skin). I highly recommend Kinara’s Reparative Nutrient Serum as it is healing and doesn’t contain any water.”

What tips do you suggest to achieve glowing, moisturized skin in the arid, cold weather?

While in cold weather use exclusively hydrating cleansers.

Double moisturize at night with products like Kinara’s intense moisturizer, or a few drops of a moisturizing serum.

Apply extra antioxidant protection.

Make sure to apply a liberal dose of Reparative Nutrient Serum underneath your sunblock while you’re skiing.

What are your post Sundance skin recommendations?

“Once you’re back in the comfort of your home, even your best efforts to keep your skin in great shape might leave you still a little bit dry. Your pores might also be clogged from the continuous but necessary use of sunblock. To help with this, I recommend undergoing a deep cleansing facial.”

