How To Revive Your Skin When You Have A Cold

Aside from the flu epidemic, cold season is also in full bloom. While antioxidants and plenty of sleep help keep germs at bay, sometimes there’s no escaping the common cold. Celebrity esthetician and skin expert Renée Rouleau gave us tips on how to make sure it doesn’t wreak havoc on your skin.

Use A Humidifier

“Common decongestants dehydrate the skin, leaving it parched and dry,” says Renée. Use a humidifier in your bedroom at night. Not only does it add moisture to the air, but it helps keep your skin hydrated as well.

Apply A Cold Gel Mask To Skin

Gel masks not only moisturize, but help to alleviate congestion. Renée recommends using a mask, like Bio Calm Repair Masque ($49.50, reneerouleau.com) and keeping it in the fridge.

Moisturize Your Nose

Blowing your nose causes dry, irritated skin at the corners of the nose because the movement of the tissue causes friction. Even tissues with added moisture create this problem. “After every blow, apply a small amount of cream to the nose area. Look for creams that contain ceramides and lipid-rich oils for ultimate soothing moisturization,” such as Phytolipid Comfort Cream ($58.50, reneerouleau.com).

Use Products With Mint

The smell of mint helps to open up clogged nasal passages. Mint tea is known to soothe a sore throat, help drain sinuses and ease congestion. And for your skin, Renée loves Luxe Mint Cleansing Gel ($35.50, reneerouleau.com) “because it really clears a stuffy head and stimulates blood flow to give skin a much needed glow.”