Cold Weather Product Swaps to Make Now

Each year, I switch up my skin care and makeup routine a bit to adjust for the colder weather. My skin is dry no matter what season it is, but it really gets parched in the fall and winter months. Even oily gals can suffer from chapped skin in certain areas and may want to change things up to ensure a pretty complexion all year long.

The first thing I swap out is my cleanser. I switch from a gel formula to a creamy one. I’m currently coveting the milky texture of the Osea Ocean Cleanser ($42, oseamalibu.com), which gives me a wonderful clean skin feeling without leaving behind that slippery residue that many creamy cleansers do. It’s packed with red sea algae, which nourishes my skin while hydrating it and re-mineralizing it at the same time.

Moisturizing face and eye creams are better than lotions and gels when it’s cold outside, so my favorite is the luxe Creme De La Mer ($285, cremedelamer.com), which pulls double duty as a face moisturizer and an eye cream to replenish lost moisture. By using this product as a two-in-one, you can offset the big-ticket price a little (I’m all about justifying my overspending).

Keep lip balm in every conceivable place in your life like your nightstand, purse, kitchen drawer, gym bag, car console, bathroom cabinet and even next to the couch. My favorite is the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment ($22.50, sephora.com).

I also like to change up my powdery eye shadows and highlighters to more moisturizing cream formulas. My top picks that stay in place all day are the Maybelline Color Tattoo ($6.99, maybelline.com) or Benefit Creaseless Cream Eyeshadows ($19, benefitcosmetics.com). Cream blush is another thing you should switch to for extra dewiness, so swirl on a rich formula like Elizabeth Arden’s Ceramide Cream Blush ($24, elizabetharden.com), which contains vitamins A,C and E for nourished glowing cheeks.

Don’t forget your hands, which always seem to get older looking in the chilly weather. Keep them supple with Bliss Winter Wonder-‘Hands’ ($12, blissworld.com) — a restorative cream combo offering one for deep hydration and the other for yummy smelling skin.