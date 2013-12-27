Beauty Buzz: Cold Weather Tricks, Styling Products for Your Hair Type, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Six cold weather beauty tricks to live by. [Daily Makeover]

2. Genius: A guide to which styling product to use for your hair type. [Makeup.com]

3. Nine red carpet looks that were totally destroyed by bad makeup. [Huffington Post]

4. Because it’s officially Engagement Season, here are five tips for looking gorgeous in those photos. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. How to get Jennifer Lawrence’s hair from “American Hustle” for New Year’s Eve. [Refinery 29]

Image via Jamie Grill/Getty Images