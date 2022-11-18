How to Nail TikTok’s ‘Cold Girl’ Makeup Trend for Your Prettiest Winter Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the summer, the “sunburned makeup” trend went viral on TikTok, with folks faking the look of just coming back from the beach after getting a few too many rays. Now that temperatures are dropping across the country (even here in Los Angeles, it’s colder than usual), TikTokers are trying “cold girl makeup” for a just-got-in-from-the-snow, sitting-by-the-fireplace vibe that’s pretty on literally everyone.

There are a few steps that differentiate the summer blush trend from the winter-ready look. Like the sunburned trend, blush goes across your cheeks and nose. But think about what you look like when you’re cold. The tip of your nose gets pink, right? So that’s where the blush should go. Your base should be pretty matte because this isn’t a warm-weather dewy look. Eyeshadow is shimmery and frosty in white or silver. The same shade also goes on the top of your lips near the Cupid’s bow.

Speaking of lips, almost any pink or red shade works but it should have that “just kissed” look with more color in the middle and diffused out on the sides. The rest is up to you, whether you want to add eyeliner and mascara or keep it more natural.

Take @bexcxmpbell’s video, for example. Her take on the trend is gorgeous, with two shades of Made by Mitchell Blursh Liquid Blusher ($14.50 each at Beauty Bay) across her cheeks and on the tip of her nose. She applies silver glitter across her lids, under her eyes and around her lips and finishes with a swipe of Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain in Mai Tai ($24 at Sephora).

Creator @daniellemarcan added a black wing and loads of mascara to her look for a little extra glam. She also did a little more base with Chanel VITALUMIÈRE AQUA Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup ($50 at Nordstrom), Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($31 at Sephora) and Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder ($35 at Sephora). For blush, she used a few shades from the Nars Rising Star Cheek Palette ($60 at Sephora) and the highlighter is Dior BACKSTAGE Glow Face Palette ($45 at Sephora).

Most fans were really dying to know about the perfect shimmery eyeshadow she used. It’s Iconic London Glaze Dual Ended Eyeshadow Crayon in Champagne ($30 at Sephora). She finished her eyes with Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner ($34 at Sephora) and L’Oréal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara ($9.99 at Amazon

).

The just-bit lip is Benefit Benetint Lip & Cheek Stain ($30 at Amazon

) with Dior Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss ($38 at Sephora) on top.

Another one of our favorite takes on the trend is from @hayleybuix. Blush it the main event here since she applies it on her cheeks, nose, lips and lids. Her base is matte too. She used Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide ($42 at Sephora), Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Concealer ($34 at Sephora) and Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder ($35 at Sephora).

The poppy pink blush is Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush in Cherish ($39 at Sephora) and the eyeliner is Dior Diorshow Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner ($34 at Sephora). Her brows and lashes are both from NYX Professional Makeup: Lift & Snatch Eyebrow Tint Pen in Espresso ($11.32 at Amazon

) and Jumbo Lash! Vegan False Eyelashes in Fringe Glam ($11.99 at Amazon

). Her lips are also Benefit Benetint Lip & Cheek Stain ($30 at Amazon

). Gorgeous!