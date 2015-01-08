Cold Cream: This Is Not Your Grandmother’s Cleanser

Chances are you’ve seen a jar of the infamous green-lidded Pond’s cold cream in your grandmother’s medicine cabinet or have heard about how women have been using it for decades. Here’s the thing: that trusty jar is practically like magic—truly!

Not only is cold cream a moisturizer—it also removes makeup, cleanses the face, acts as a hydrating mask, and helps clear breakouts. It’s an absolute dream for those with limited shelving space, since it quadruples as your cleanser, moisturizer, makeup remover, and spot treatment. Traveling somewhere? Throw some cold cream in a bag and you’ve got a good chunk of your beauty routine taken care of.

When using cream makeup removers and cleansers, you can go ahead and slather it on right over your full face of makeup—eye makeup included. Use a tissue or a cotton ball to wipe off the remnants and any excess residue. If your skin is super dry, apply a light layer of cream on after you’ve wiped up all your makeup for extra hydration; however, if your skin is on the oily side, use warm water to rinse everything off.

For breakouts, apply a small dot of cold cream on the blemish and let sit for an hour or so (before falling asleep so that it doesn’t wipe right off on your pillow case).

Additionally, place a thin layer of cold cream on your face either at night or in the morning for about 10 minutes for a super-hydrating mask. Wipe off when you’re done and voilà!

If the thought of something that’s been around since what feels like 200 AD has you skeptical, there’s plenty of cream cleansers and removers on the market now that live up to the legend of cold cream. Some of our favorites (with a modern twist) include: Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm, Mario Badescu Ginseng Moist Cream, and Urban Decay Meltdown Makeup Remover.