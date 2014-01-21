Beauty Buzz: How Cold Air Can Help Your Skin, Kick Your Caffeine Habit, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Now that we’re in that lovely part of winter where cold air just endlessly blasts our face, here are 5 ways the cold may actually help your skin. [Daily Makeover]

2. Find yourself addicted to caffeine? Learn how to kick the habit. [StyleCaster]

3. The Spring 2014 Couture shows are off and running and the models at the Versace show definitely looked a bit like Donatella herself – sleek hair, long lashes and a bronze smokey eye. [Style.com]

4. We try fad diet after fad diet, but what do you really know about them? Find out if the Blood Type Diet really works. [The Luxury Spot]

5. Learn how to do the reverse half-moon manicure all by yourself. [Makeup.com]

Image via Istock