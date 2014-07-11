Proof You Don’t Need Makeup to Be Beautiful: Colbie Caillat’s “Try” Music Video

As much as we love playing around with trends and colors at the makeup counter, sometimes we get caught up in wearing so many cosmetics that we forget about how wonderful and freeing it can be to go without. Dabs of concealer and swipes of mascara have practically become a requirement for going outside of our houses, and feeling beautiful without makeup gets harder and harder, because we’re not used to seeing ourselves barefaced. It’s a struggle all women face, but thankfully, there are brave ladies in the world who choose to make bold statements by going against the norm and taking off their makeup. Today’s bravest lady is Colbie Caillat, the singer who just released a beautifully moving music video for her song “Try.”

The phrase “you don’t have to try so hard” is repeated over and over again in the video, as friends, fans, and family members of Caillat lip sync to the words in front of the camera. Beginning in full hair and makeup and gradually taking everything off, the women in the video are all ages, races, and body types, showing the world that without trying so hard, they’re still — if not more so — happy. To go along with the video, Caillat’s latest album cover for her EP Gypsy Heart is presented without Photoshop, making a statement in the music world that’s so concerned with appearances. While we’ll always have a fun time playing with makeup and trying new looks, we’re glad to see women who are honest about what makes true beauty.

Watch Colbie Caillat’s video for “Try” below, and tell us your thoughts in the comments!