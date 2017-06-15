StyleCaster
Share

WTF: People are Using Coca-Cola as Tanning Oil

What's hot
StyleCaster

WTF: People are Using Coca-Cola as Tanning Oil

by
WTF: People are Using Coca-Cola as Tanning Oil
9 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

In other WTF-is-the-world-coming-to news, people are now putting their skin through an even more fun hell this summer: slathering it in Coke (yes, Coca-Cola Coke) in the name of tanning. Yes, our crazy awful world that refuses to accept that skin cancer is A REAL THING that causes one person to die every 54 minutes, people have found a new way to get tan, using your favorite sticky, syrupy fast-food beverage.

MORE: Yara Shahidi Talks Beauty, “Black-ish,” and the $3 Curl Product She Swears By

Although the trend originally gained popularity in the UK last year, it has resurfaced once again as warmer temps hit the country. The idea is that Coke contains caramel dye, an ingredient that can supposedly give skin a deeper, warmer glow, like a fake tanner, while also reflecting the sun’s rays enough to act like an actual tanning oil. So, you know, hella dangerous and not at all advisable, especially by derms.

21107122 1371910162924409 5772770048250740736 n WTF: People are Using Coca Cola as Tanning Oil

Credit: Instagram | @selenagomez

“While some feel that Coca-Cola can speed up your tan, it actually can be dangerous, and I recommend staying away from it,” said Zeichner to Allure, nothing that because soda is acidic, “it may exfoliate dead cells, enhancing the ability of UV light penetrate into the skin. Ultimately, this may increase your risk of a sun burn.”

Trust us when we say this trend is absolutely not worth trying, not only because each sunburn increases your risk of skin cancer, but because there are a billion better self-tanners that give you a true, natural-looking glow, without any of the dangerous side effects, like the St. Tropez Tanning Essentials Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist, or James Read Express Bronzing Mousse Face & Body, or any of the other nine incredibly excellent formulas we rounded up below, all guaranteed to give you a streak-free (and burn-free) glow this summer, no stickiness required. Click through them all, and promise us you’ll only use Coke for drinking, like Selena Gomez. Be like Selena Gomez.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9
If you want easy, sprayable application at any angle...
If you want easy, sprayable application at any angle...

St. Tropez Tanning Essentials Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist, $40; at Sephora

If you're eco-conscious and only use organic...
If you're eco-conscious and only use organic...

Coola Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum, $54; at Coola

Photo: Coola
If you want to customize your face and body shade...
If you want to customize your face and body shade...

James Read Express Bronzing Mousse Face & Body, $28; at Target

Photo: James Read
If you have literally zero time to sit and wait...
If you have literally zero time to sit and wait...

Vita Liberata Ten Minute Tan, $39; at Vita Liberata

Photo: Vita Liberata
If you loathe the smell and dryness of self-tanner...
If you loathe the smell and dryness of self-tanner...

Clarins Delicious Self Tanning Cream, $46; at Clarins

Photo: Clarins
If you're a total self-tanning newbie...
If you're a total self-tanning newbie...

Tarte Brazilliance Plus Self-Tanner + Mitt, $39; at Sephora

Photo: Tarte
If you want a gradual tan with an immediate glow...
If you want a gradual tan with an immediate glow...

Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan, $12.99; at Target

Photo: Almay
If you want a no-fuss glow on your face...
If you want a no-fuss glow on your face...

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Gradual Glow, $35; at Dr. Dennis Gross

Photo: Dr. Dennis Gross
If you have super-dry skin that needs a ton of moisture...
If you have super-dry skin that needs a ton of moisture...

Josie Maran Argan Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Oil, $38; at Josie Maran

Photo: Josie Maran

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Kim Kardashian's 50 Most Relatable Tweets

Kim Kardashian's 50 Most Relatable Tweets
  • If you want easy, sprayable application at any angle...
  • If you're eco-conscious and only use organic...
  • If you want to customize your face and body shade...
  • If you have literally zero time to sit and wait...
  • If you loathe the smell and dryness of self-tanner...
  • If you're a total self-tanning newbie...
  • If you want a gradual tan with an immediate glow...
  • If you want a no-fuss glow on your face...
  • If you have super-dry skin that needs a ton of moisture...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share