Co-ed Naked Yoga Is Now a Thing: Would You Ever Do It?

Co-ed naked yoga: It sounds like the punchline to a raunchy joke, but it’s actually a real class that’s now available to brave souls at one New York City yoga studio.

Joschi Schwarz is the man behind the Bold & Naked Yoga in Manhattan, and he’s been teaching male-only naked yoga classes for the past seven years. Just recently, Schwarz decided to open the class up to women, too.

“The first thing that comes to mind is you save a lot of money — you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on Lululemon,” Schwarz told Well + Good blog of his decision to make the class co-ed.

We can’t tell if he’s joking—the expense of yoga pants probably wouldn’t prompt most women to drop trou in front of a bunch of strangers. Even if you can’t afford the high-end stuff, surely you’d find something to wear to yoga class (sweatpants at Target are $9.99!)

But according to Schwarz, there’s another, deeper reason to eschew clothes during a session: The opportunity to really focus in and be one with your body and the world. According to the Bold & Naked Yoga website, naked yoga “frees you from negative feelings about your body and allows to to be more accepting and deeper connected with yourself and the world around you.” The site also states that “Being completely at ease in your naked body is the ultimate expression of self-confidence. If you are okay with being naked you’ll feel more comfortable in general and can take yourself anywhere in the world. That’s very powerful.”

But what about body corrections from teachers? How does that work? Or contact between students? Touching of a sexual nature is not tolerated. “Sometimes teachers will incorporate partner work into their classes that involves touching and body contact between members,” says the site. “However, this is not to be ‘sexual touching’ and should any contact of sexual nature occur, it will not be tolerated and will result in the offending member being asked to leave.”

Schwarz, who is originally from Europe, is hoping to spread his liberal ideas about nudity to his American yoga audiences. “I hope they will realize how cool and freeing and liberating it can really be,” he said.

