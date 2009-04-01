Traditionally used in African and Caribbean beauty treatments, and highly valued in Ayurvedic medicine, coconut is quickly emerging as a must have ingredient in Western beauty products. It not only has anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, and moisturizing properties, but also has been shown to help heal wounds, fade scars, improve complexion, and detoxify the body. So for all of you in desperate pursuit of perfect hair, pleasantly smooth skin, and a pore-less complexion, rejoice! And, when you’re done celebrating the discovery of your new miracle beauty ingredient, check out these products.

1. Honey, jasmine, and coconut make Molton Brown’s Coco de Mer bath and shower gel both cleansing as well as moisturizing. Plus, its mildly clean scent won’t conflict with your favorite perfume.

Molton Brown Coco de Mer Bath & Shower Gel, $28, at moltonbrown.com

2. Coconut and oat cleansing agents gently remove oil and other impurities in this gel cleanser that also contains marine derived exfoliants to remove dead skin cells, soothing Allantoin, moisturizing Panthenol, and protecting antioxidants in the form of Vitamins A & E.

Laura Mercier Oil-Free Gel Cleanser, $35, at lauramercier.com

3. Elemis’ Exotic Frangipani Monoi Moisture Melt, made by soaking frangipani flowers in coconut oil, is a four-in-one product that can be used as a moisturizer, a deep conditioning hair treatment, a massage oil, or a cuticle treatment.

Elemis’ Exotic Frangipani Monoi Moisture Melt, $48, at shop.nordstrom.com

4. With coconut oil, lanolin, and vegetable glycerin, this foot cream is designed to revitalize even the most parched feet.

Burt’s Bees Coconut Foot Creme, $9, at burtsbees.com

5. The whipped egg white proteins in this shampoo promote strength and elasticity while the coconut oil hydrates, resulting in nourished, weightless hair.

Organix Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo, $6.99, at drugstore.com

6. Kiehl’s best-selling Amino Acid Shampoo has now found its match: Amino Acid Conditioner. Available for the first time this month, this conditioner has pure coconut and jojoba oils to maintain moisture balance and strengthen hair.

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Conditioner, $19, at kiehls.com

7. The coconut, white willow, and white tea extract in this face wash don’t merely cleanse, they also provide protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays via its patented encapsulation process.

Freeze 24/7 Ice Shield Facial Cleanser with Sunscreen SPF 15, $48, at freeze247.com

8. This coconut oil based cream, which can be used as a concealer or as a light foundation, is formulated to enhance healthy skin while simultaneously providing minimal coverage.

RMS “Un” Cover-Up, $36, at rmsbeauty.com

9. The tinted wax in this brow defining kit brings the hydrating properties of coconut oil to the eyebrows for a smooth, tamed, brow.

BeingTrue Arch Rival Brow Defining Essentials, $68, at truelynatural.com

10. Created by Master Herbalist and Natural Healer Barbara Rogers, Crème de Rose has been shown to promote cell rejuvenation and reduce scars, all the while boasting of anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties.

Simply Divine Botanicals Crème de Rose, $39.95, at simplydivinebotanicals.com