So, Coconut Oil Could Actually Be Drying Out Your Hair

Lauren Caruso
by
Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

The weird way coconut oil might be messing with your hair. [Allure]

Here’s how Trump’s budget will affect Planned Parenthood. [Refinery29]

These 7 foods can help debloat you naturally. [Byrdie]

Why Aussie brand Double Rainbouu is one to watch. [Fashionista]

Just a reminder that Kendall Jenner is living her best life on a yacht right now. [Marie Claire]

All that Instagram-worthy packaging is screwing up the world. [Racked]

Bella Hadid looks v vintage in the new Nike Cortez campaign. [Teen Vogue]

