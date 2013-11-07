Beauty and the Real Girl: Why You Should Be Using Coconut Oil

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

By now, if you haven’t heard that coconut oil is an essential ingredient in beauty products, you don’t know what you’re missing. From its hydrating texture to its tropical smell, using coconut oil is like taking your beauty routine on an island vacation. But, if you don’t know where or how to use it for the best results, things can go awry.

Jaclyn, a communications student in New York, is known in her circle of friends as the one with the perfect hair. After chatting with her about how she keeps her locks so shiny, we weren’t too surprised to learn that coconut oil is a mainstay in her beauty routine. Read on below to learn how she uses coconut oil both in her beauty routine and in her kitchen!

“Coconut oil is beauty wonder and works great to keep hair, skin and nails looking bright and radiant,” Jaclyn says. “I like to use it as a hair mask overnight by applying it to my whole head and wrapping my hair into a bun. The next morning, I wash it out with a clarifying shampoo and marvel at the shine my hair has. Not only does it work for hair, but it also works as a great cuticle oil to mend cracked hands. You could also apply it as a face or body moisturizer and have amazingly soft skin.

When I’m feeling bold, I use it to cook with as well (separate containers of coconut oil for my beauty routine and my kitchen, of course). I mix it in with guacamole for even more richness and throw it in a tropical smoothie for a pina colada-like taste!”

Image Courtesy of Jaclyn Sciara

