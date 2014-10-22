Secret Beauty Ingredient: Coconut Milk

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

As much as we love our beauty products to work hard at improving our complexions or make our hair shiny, another key requirement of an awesome beauty product is that it smells great, too (come on, you’ve got to admit it). That’s why we were pleased to come across so many incredible products that are made with the heavenly smelling coconut milk. Suddenly, your moisturizer or shampoo can transport you to some sort of island paradise, and we love every minute of it.

Aside from its fabulous fragrance, coconut milk also has a ton of beauty benefits. Anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, and nourishing properties are just some of the incredible perks of using a coconut milk-infused product. To inspire you to be as nuts for coconut milk as we are, take a look at some of our favorite products in the gallery above.

