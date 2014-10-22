Secret Beauty Ingredient: Coconut Milk

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
As much as we love our beauty products to work hard at improving our complexions or make our hair shiny, another key requirement of an awesome beauty product is that it smells great, too (come on, you’ve got to admit it). That’s why we were pleased to come across so many incredible products that are made with the heavenly smelling coconut milk. Suddenly, your moisturizer or shampoo can transport you to some sort of island paradise, and we love every minute of it.
Aside from its fabulous fragrance, coconut milk also has a ton of beauty benefits. Anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, and nourishing properties are just some of the incredible perks of using a coconut milk-infused product. To inspire you to be as nuts for coconut milk as we are, take a look at some of our favorite products in the gallery above.
More From Beauty High:
12 Weird Beauty Uses for Coconut Oil
10 Weird Skin Care Tricks That Really Work
How to Deal With Infections From the Nail Salon
We already know the benefits of coconut oil. Now, learn why you should try coconut milk, too!
Buff away dead, dry skin and leave behind a radiant, polished complexion with this luxurious scrub by Laura Mercier.
(Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Scrub, $50, Sephora.com)
This organic shampoo hydrates and nourishes your hair with both coconut milk and oil, as well as whipped egg whites. Sounds good enough to eat!
(OGX Coconut Milk Shampoo, $7.99, Ulta.com)
Give your skin a rich, nourishing treatment of coconut milk, shea butter, and cocoa butter, perfect for your hands and all over your body.
(JR Watkins Coconut Milk and Honey Hand and Body Lotion, $9.99, Jrwatkins.com)
Finally, a cleanser that's super gentle but also leaves you with a dewy-fresh complexion. Not to mention it smells like a dream, too!
(Eminence Coconut Milk Cleaser, $36, Dermstore.com)
By now you've probably seen or used those amazing little ball-shaped lip balms from Eos that leave your lips looking and feeling fabulous. Thankfully, they recently came out with a coconut milk lip balm that smells just as good as it feels. Yum!
(EOS Coconut Milk Lip Balm, $3.49, Ulta.com)
For an increidbly natural and organic cleansing experience, treat yourself to this amazing bar soap fortified with vanilla beans, papaya, shea butter, and (you guessed it) coconut milk.
(Dr. Woods Coconut Milk Raw Shea Butter Soap, $3.29, Drugstore.com)
You know those body lotions that leave your skin feeling greasy and oily? Not this one! You'll smell like a tropical oasis while your skin gets a lightweight moisturizing treatment.
(The Body Shop Coconut Milk Body Lotion, $6, Thebodyshop.com)
Coconut and vanilla blend together to create an incredible nourishing experience. All of your friends are bound to ask what you're wearing!
(Korres Coconut Milk Body Milk, $16.67, Thefragrancecounter.com)