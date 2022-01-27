Cocokind & Tower 28’s Luxe Lunar New Year Collab Gives Back to the AAPI Community

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We look forward to beauty brands’ Lunar New Year collections every year, with their gorgeous crimson shades and limited-edition holiday packaging. But we like them even better when they give back to the AAPI community. Cocokind x Tower 28’s Lunar New Year Kit does that and more. Two of our favorite brands came together to bless us with their best-selling products at an incredible value — and $5 from each will be donated to the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF), an organization that focuses on empowering AAPI women and girls to participate in critical decisions that affect their lives, families and communities.

“As a longtime beauty exec, I think a lot about the role the industry plays in defining ‘beauty,’ but especially for minorities who have long been left out or narrowly defined by old beauty standards (e.g., colorism),” Amy Liu, founder of Tower 28, said in a statement. “To feel beautiful is to feel confident, and if you don’t see yourself in beauty standards, you don’t feel seen. Through the words we use and the images we create, we are defining aspiration and beauty standards for the next generation. And as an Asian-American founder, it’s imperative to advocate for my own heritage along with all minorities.”

This must-have kit gets you Cocokind’s favorite AHA Jelly Cleanser and Ceramide Barrier Serum, as well as Tower 28’s ShineOn Lip Jelly and BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm. If you’ve been wanting to try these viral brands, now’s the time. Because this kit has a retail value of $73. That’s an $18 savings!

It’s more important than ever to support the AAPI community right now. There’s been a terrifying increase in anti-Asian hate crimes throughout the country. Then, on January 24, Tower 28, Cocokind, NAPAWF, Asian American Girls Club, AAPI influencers and Olivia Munn came together on Zoom to kick off Lunar New Year and raise awareness of AAPI experiences. The virtual event was forced to shut down when it was Zoom bombed with vulgar images and anti-Asian hate speech, per NAPAWF. Yes, this happened this week.

“Even in a space created by us and for us, the very things we were talking about happened while we talked about,” said Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director, NAPAWF said on Instagram.

You can support AAPI brands, donate directly or speak out loud against hate. We all need to rally together to make it clear that anti-Asian hate is never OK. If you’re in the market to purchase some beauty products, this kit will help show your support.

“The Asian culture has provided endless inspiration from skincare techniques to ingredient sourcing to the beauty industry,” Priscilla Tsai, founder of Cocokind, said in a statement. “Any beauty company should recognize how important this community is and show support during this difficult time. Inclusivity makes us stronger and the beauty industry has room for all of us. It is always extremely important that we continuously celebrate those who have been underrepresented, such as the AAPI and BIPOC communities, and make our voices heard.”

Shop the limited-edition collection now at Cocokind and Tower 28.