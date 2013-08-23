Best of the Week: Coco Rocha’s Short Hair, Lily Collins’ Smokey Eye, More

It’s a season of makeovers over in Hollywood, and the red carpet is finally seeing some of the transformations. What we’re used to seeing being displayed in Instagram shots (like Beyonce’s pixie haircut or Rihanna’s grey hair) takes a bit of time before it shows up at an actual event. This week, however, the makeovers are slowly but surely showing up on the red carpet, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

From Coco Rocha’s long-on-top pixie haircut to Ciara’s longer, darker hair, there was a complete shift in looks from our favorite celebs. Take a peek at our picks for the best of the week above, and tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!

