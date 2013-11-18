This is Crazy: Watch Artist Coco Layne Go From Masculine To Feminine In Less Than Two Minutes

Queer visual artist Coco Layne was fascinated by how makeup and clothing could completely alter the way a person was perceived, effectively changing someone’s presentation from masculine to feminine. “I identify as a queer femme person who prefers female pronouns,” she told Bustle. “So it’s fascinating to see the nuanced correlations between how I present myself and the way people treat me.”

That was especially pronounced when she applied for jobs. Layne, who sports chin-length hair with shaved sides, found it nearly impossible to land a job at a conservative women’s retailer with her current ‘do, so she wore a wig, instead, and got the job. “It was a really interesting experience to have to be in a hyper-feminine presentation in the workplace.”

So she made this video, titled “Warpaint.” In less than two minutes, Layne goes from a fully masculine presentation to a girly, femme look. It’s a rather striking transformation, and while most of us don’t do anything so dramatic, we use makeup and clothes to change up the way we look from day to day. Take a look at Layne’s incredible evolution and tell us what you think.

WARPAINT from coco layne on Vimeo.