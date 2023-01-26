Shoppers Say This Shampoo & Conditioner Set Keeps Their Hair ‘Frizz-Free’ & ‘Silky Soft’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As an air-dry queen, I look for shampoos and conditioners that will do the work for me in the shower, so I don’t have to put in any effort once I’m done. That means you better believe I’m reading all of the ingredients on the back of bottles because I’m looking for a few specific things to accomplish my hair goals. First of all, there can’t be any sulfates, silicones or parabens since they can dry out hair and weaken it over time. Second of all, it has to be a super hydrating and moisturizing formula because that’s the only way to keep frizz at bay.

According to shoppers, this shampoo and conditioner duo from Coco & Eve checks all the boxes I’m looking for. The seven-in-one formula specifically targets hydration so hair appears shinier, less frizzy and has more volume after just a few washes. Thanks to ingredients like soap nut, coconut oil and fruit enzymes, the formula deeply cleanses hair without drying it out. It’s also made with an ingredient that’s probably already in your skincare cabinet: hyaluronic acid. This allows for 26 times more hydration for your hair, per the brand.

Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle Set

The conditioner is equally as amazing since it’s more like a daily hair mask instead of a traditional conditioner. It has a texture that’s two times thicker than traditional conditioner, so it can truly coat all of your strands.

In fact, shoppers say the formula is so good, it can withstand Florida-level humidity. “My hair is silky soft, shiny and frizz-free for the first time,” raved one shopper. “Love Coco & Eve and have purchased backup stock so I’ll never run out.”

Another wrote, “Shampoo cleans hair awesome but doesn’t leave it all dry and crispy, if you know what I mean if you have hair that gets like that when you use a shampoo that’s too cleansing,” adding, “but it still feels super clean and free of product. ”

The clean formula is 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free to boot. One shopper mentioned that it’s perfect for those dealing with dry, flaky scalps during the winter. “I struggle with shampoos and conditioners because I have a very dry scalp. This product has been great and is really moisturizing. It also smells amazing too.”

Head on over to Amazon and pick up the shampoo and conditioner duo for under $40 (pro tip: clip the coupon to save an extra 5 percent). They each come in 8.4-ounce bottles that’ll last you months.