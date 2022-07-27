Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This TikTok-Viral Hair Mask That Provides ‘Instant Results’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Around a year ago, I made the conscious decision to primarily use hair masks instead of regular, run-of-the-mill conditioner. Heftier formulas offer more in the way of reviving split ends, shine and softness on my bleached hair—and let me tell you, the difference this switch has made is astonishing. I’m always trying out new formulas to keep my locks in check, which is why I was wholly surprised to find I had yet to use one of the most revered out there: Coco & Eve’s Like a Virgin Hair Mask.

First off, this product has so many glowing reviews, it took me who knows how long to sift through a majority of them. But as a beauty editor, I’m here to serve you the facts, which are as follows: This 5-in-1 treatment is capable of so much more than your average conditioner, and can transform the most brittle strands with each 10 minute application. It can be utilized a few different ways: Left on for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing in the shower, or applying to dry hair and leaving on for up to 20 minutes (or even overnight) for added hydration. Whichever avenue you opt for, make sure to use the included tangle tamer brush to evenly distribute the product.

Coco & Eve’s Like a Virgin Hair Mask

“Immediately after the first use I noticed a difference in my hair,” raved one shopper. “And as someone who is very insecure in my hair, I love that I could see instant results. My hair was very soft, had little to no frizz, and it even helped with oiliness. I went four days oil-free, and my hair never looked ‘flat.’ Absolutely LOVE this product and will be buying again.”

The “multi-award winning” formula only delivers game-changing results. Ingredients like coconut oil, fig extract, shea butter, linseed, argan oil and probiotic extract restore dry, damaged hair to a shiny, glossy state, define natural texture and curls, revive split ends, tame frizz and flyaways, and last but not least, deeply condition tangles. It’s the perfect addition to a year-round routine, since it protects against the effects of environmental aggressors, such as humidity.

The mask has already made waves across the Internet, racking up thousands of eyeballs on dedicated TikTok videos. Plenty of the before-and-after’s showcase just how easily the mask can take dull strands to visibly new heights, especially when it comes to softness and shine. See here and here.

“Hair was silky soft and full of life after one use. Couldn’t believe it,” raved another fan, while a third wrote, “I have very thick, frizz prone wavy/curly hair that I’ve always struggled with. This masque smells divine and also made my hair so soft and defined my waves and curls by diminishing frizz.”

For an even more noticeable hair transformation, use the hair mask alongside the Coco & Eve Miracle Hair Elixir, a multi-tasking hair oil that aids in quenching dry strands and keeping frizz at bay.

Ready to take your hair care regimen to the next level? Start by making the dedicated switch to hair masks with Coco & Eve’s bestseller.